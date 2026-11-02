https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/irans-leader-orders-resolution-to-conflict-with-us-through-dialogue---president-1124989667.html
Iran's Leader Orders Resolution to Conflict With US Through Dialogue - President
Iran's Leader Orders Resolution to Conflict With US Through Dialogue - President
Sputnik International
Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered a resolution to the conflict with the United States through dialogue, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday.
2026-11-02T14:37+0000
2026-11-02T14:37+0000
2026-11-02T14:37+0000
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"We seek to resolve the issue [the conflict with the United States] through negotiations. The Supreme Leader of the Revolution has also granted the government the necessary authority in this matter," Pezeshkian said, as quoted by his office.On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
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Iran's Leader Orders Resolution to Conflict With US Through Dialogue - President
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered a resolution to the conflict with the United States through dialogue, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday.
"We seek to resolve the issue [the conflict with the United States] through negotiations. The Supreme Leader of the Revolution has also granted the government the necessary authority in this matter," Pezeshkian said, as quoted by his office.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.