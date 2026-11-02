https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/iran-focused-on-its-own-problems-not-us-election-results---foreign-ministry-1124989323.html
Iran Focused on Its Own Problems, Not US Election Results - Foreign Ministry
Iran Focused on Its Own Problems, Not US Election Results - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran is focused on its own problems, not on the results of the US elections, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.
2026-11-02T13:45+0000
2026-11-02T13:45+0000
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"We are watching on TV... We prefer to focus on ourselves and strengthening our capabilities in all spheres," Baghaei said in response to a question about Tehran's expectations from the US elections. Congressional elections will take place on November 3, and the new composition of the House of Representatives and the fate of 35 Senate seats will be determined. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
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Iran Focused on Its Own Problems, Not US Election Results - Foreign Ministry
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is focused on its own problems, not on the results of the US elections, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.
"We are watching on TV... We prefer to focus on ourselves and strengthening our capabilities in all spheres," Baghaei said in response to a question about Tehran's expectations from the US elections.
Congressional elections will take place on November 3, and the new composition of the House of Representatives and the fate of 35 Senate seats will be determined.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.