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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/iran-says-not-discussing-removal-of-highly-enriched-uranium-to-third-countries-1124988885.html
Iran Says Not Discussing Removal of Highly Enriched Uranium to Third Countries
Iran Says Not Discussing Removal of Highly Enriched Uranium to Third Countries
Sputnik International
Iran is not discussing the issue of removing highly enriched uranium to third countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.
2026-11-02T12:56+0000
2026-11-02T12:56+0000
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"No," Baghaei told a briefing when asked whether Iran was ready to remove uranium to third countries and whether this issue was discussed during the talks in Qatar with the participation of mediators over the past weekend. Iran has repeatedly stated that it does not intend to discuss its nuclear program until the conflict with the United States ends, the naval blockade is lifted, and a number of other conditions are met. In addition, Tehran has previously ruled out the possibility of removing uranium to other countries. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there are risks of a resumption of hostilities. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
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Iran Says Not Discussing Removal of Highly Enriched Uranium to Third Countries

12:56 GMT 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiТехник работает на заводе по конверсии урана недалеко от города Исфахан, Иран
Техник работает на заводе по конверсии урана недалеко от города Исфахан, Иран - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is not discussing the issue of removing highly enriched uranium to third countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.
"No," Baghaei told a briefing when asked whether Iran was ready to remove uranium to third countries and whether this issue was discussed during the talks in Qatar with the participation of mediators over the past weekend.
Iran has repeatedly stated that it does not intend to discuss its nuclear program until the conflict with the United States ends, the naval blockade is lifted, and a number of other conditions are met. In addition, Tehran has previously ruled out the possibility of removing uranium to other countries.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there are risks of a resumption of hostilities. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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Russia Warns US Against Renewed Strikes on Iran
10:55 GMT
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