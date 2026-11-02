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Russia Warns US Against Renewed Strikes on Iran
Russia Warns US Against Renewed Strikes on Iran
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Signals that new military actions are planned against Iran cause alarm, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
2026-11-02T10:55+0000
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Earlier in the day, The Atlantic reported, citing US presidential advisers, that US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of resuming strikes on Iran shortly after midterm congressional elections scheduled for November 3. Russia supports the efforts of the mediators and assists the negotiation process, as well as is ready to contribute to finding solutions on Iran, the statement read. Russia expects the situation in the Strait of Hormuz to return to normal, while taking into account legitimate interests of all parties, the spokeswoman said, adding that Russia welcomes a high-level meeting between Iran and participants of the Mecca Pact, as dialogue between neighbors is extremely important.
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Russia Warns US Against Renewed Strikes on Iran

10:55 GMT 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Signals that new military actions are planned against Iran cause alarm, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, The Atlantic reported, citing US presidential advisers, that US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of resuming strikes on Iran shortly after midterm congressional elections scheduled for November 3.
Russia supports the efforts of the mediators and assists the negotiation process, as well as is ready to contribute to finding solutions on Iran, the statement read.
"The tragic experience of recent months has convinced us that military adventures that sow death and destruction in Iran are powerless to break the will of Iranians to defend the sovereignty and independence of their country. Those who are threatening new strikes today should think about it," Zakharova said.
Russia expects the situation in the Strait of Hormuz to return to normal, while taking into account legitimate interests of all parties, the spokeswoman said, adding that Russia welcomes a high-level meeting between Iran and participants of the Mecca Pact, as dialogue between neighbors is extremely important.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2026
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