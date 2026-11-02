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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/middle-east-should-not-become-arena-for-rivalry-between-major-powers---xi-1124986904.html
Middle East Should Not Become Arena for Rivalry Between Major Powers - Xi
Middle East Should Not Become Arena for Rivalry Between Major Powers - Xi
Sputnik International
The Middle East should not become an arena for rivalry and geopolitical conflicts between major powers, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
2026-11-02T09:18+0000
2026-11-02T09:18+0000
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"The Middle East and the Persian Gulf region should not become an arena for rivalry and geopolitical conflicts between major powers," Xi was quoted by China Central Television as saying at a meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman who is currently on a state visit to China. Achieving regional peace and stability requires joint efforts by all parties, the Chinese president said. China has always actively advocated for ending the war and promoting peace, and hopes to contribute to resolving the regional security dilemma, Xi added.China is prepared to strengthen cooperation with Arab nations and join efforts to restore peace in the Middle East as soon as possible, Xi Jinping said.China will continue to advocate for the resolution of conflicts through political and diplomatic means, Xi added.China is ready to promote a more comprehensive energy cooperation with Oman, Xi Jinping said.Xi pointed to China's readiness to deepen the alignment of development strategies with Oman, acting as a stable and reliable partner in energy, and a promising partner in investment cooperation and high-tech industries.China's commitment to promoting high-quality development and expanding high-level openness to the outside world will create more opportunities for countries around the globe, including Oman, Xi said.
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Middle East Should Not Become Arena for Rivalry Between Major Powers - Xi

09:18 GMT 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankSeptember 1, 2025 – Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin.
September 1, 2025 – Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Middle East should not become an arena for rivalry and geopolitical conflicts between major powers, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
"The Middle East and the Persian Gulf region should not become an arena for rivalry and geopolitical conflicts between major powers," Xi was quoted by China Central Television as saying at a meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman who is currently on a state visit to China.
Achieving regional peace and stability requires joint efforts by all parties, the Chinese president said.
China has always actively advocated for ending the war and promoting peace, and hopes to contribute to resolving the regional security dilemma, Xi added.
China is prepared to strengthen cooperation with Arab nations and join efforts to restore peace in the Middle East as soon as possible, Xi Jinping said.
"China is ready to enhance interaction and coordination with Arab countries, including Oman and the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and to work together toward the swift restoration of peace and tranquility in the region, as well as the achievement of lasting stability," Xi said.
China will continue to advocate for the resolution of conflicts through political and diplomatic means, Xi added.
China is ready to promote a more comprehensive energy cooperation with Oman, Xi Jinping said.
"[China is ready] to promote a more comprehensive and in-depth energy cooperation between the two countries, strengthen exchanges in industry, investment, artificial intelligence, science and technology, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges," Xi said.
Xi pointed to China's readiness to deepen the alignment of development strategies with Oman, acting as a stable and reliable partner in energy, and a promising partner in investment cooperation and high-tech industries.
China's commitment to promoting high-quality development and expanding high-level openness to the outside world will create more opportunities for countries around the globe, including Oman, Xi said.
Signs welcome visitors to the APEC Summit, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
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