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Moscow Rolls Out Welcome Mat for International Week of the Peoples of Russia
Moscow Rolls Out Welcome Mat for International Week of the Peoples of Russia
Sputnik International
The International Week of the Peoples of Russia event opened in Moscow on November 2, bringing together senior officials, regional leaders and international participants to celebrate the country’s cultural diversity and strengthen cooperation with foreign partners.
2026-11-02T12:24+0000
2026-11-02T12:24+0000
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The weeklong event, coordinated by Russia’s Security Council, is being held under the theme “Solidarity of states through unity of peoples and traditional values.” It is part of the country’s 2026 Year of Unity of the Peoples of Russia.Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu toured exhibitions showcasing Russia’s regions, Cossack traditions and the contributions of Soviet republics to the USSR’s victory in World War II.Shoigu said the forum aims to demonstrate Russia’s openness to the world, promote respect for cultural diversity and strengthen international dialogue.Igor Barinov, head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs, described the country as a unique Eurasian civilization whose strength comes from its ability to preserve the identities of various peoples within a shared historical and cultural space.Running through November 8, the forum will feature around 50 discussions on national unity, global cooperation, historical memory and cultural ties, alongside exhibitions, sports events, youth programs and an international film forum.
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Moscow Rolls Out Welcome Mat for International Week of the Peoples of Russia

12:24 GMT 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankInternational "Peoples of Russia" Week in Moscow
International Peoples of Russia Week in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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The International Week of the Peoples of Russia event opened in Moscow on November 2, bringing together senior officials, regional leaders and international participants to celebrate the country’s cultural diversity and strengthen cooperation with foreign partners.
The weeklong event, coordinated by Russia’s Security Council, is being held under the theme “Solidarity of states through unity of peoples and traditional values.” It is part of the country’s 2026 Year of Unity of the Peoples of Russia.
“Russia is home to 194 ethnicities, who speak 300 languages and dialects. We may speak different languages, celebrate different holidays and pray differently, but our values are the same,” Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said during the opening session.
Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu toured exhibitions showcasing Russia’s regions, Cossack traditions and the contributions of Soviet republics to the USSR’s victory in World War II.
Shoigu said the forum aims to demonstrate Russia’s openness to the world, promote respect for cultural diversity and strengthen international dialogue.
“It is precisely in cultural diversity, mutual respect and the unity of peoples that much of Russia’s strength lies,” presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov stressed.
Igor Barinov, head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs, described the country as a unique Eurasian civilization whose strength comes from its ability to preserve the identities of various peoples within a shared historical and cultural space.
Running through November 8, the forum will feature around 50 discussions on national unity, global cooperation, historical memory and cultural ties, alongside exhibitions, sports events, youth programs and an international film forum.
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