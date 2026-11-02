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Mozambique, Russia Work on Launching Direct Sea Freight - Minister
Mozambique, Russia Work on Launching Direct Sea Freight - Minister
Sputnik International
Mozambique and Russia are working on launching a direct sea freight line, with a relevant memorandum expected to be signed in 2027, Mozambican Minister of Transport and Logistics Joao Jorge Matlombe told Sputnik.
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"It is not just possible, we are already working on it," the minister said at the Russia-Africa summit. The two countries are discussing a draft memorandum on this matter, which is planned to be signed in 2027, the minister added. The third Russia-Africa Summit and the Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik was an information partner of the summit and the forum.
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Mozambique, Russia Work on Launching Direct Sea Freight - Minister

06:56 GMT 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Sergei ChirikovA plenary session is held at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
A plenary session is held at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Sergei Chirikov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mozambique and Russia are working on launching a direct sea freight line, with a relevant memorandum expected to be signed in 2027, Mozambican Minister of Transport and Logistics Joao Jorge Matlombe told Sputnik.
"It is not just possible, we are already working on it," the minister said at the Russia-Africa summit.
The two countries are discussing a draft memorandum on this matter, which is planned to be signed in 2027, the minister added.
The third Russia-Africa Summit and the Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik was an information partner of the summit and the forum.
The Russia-Africa summit. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2026
Russia-Africa Summit 2026
About 150 Documents Signed at Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin
31 October, 03:32 GMT
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