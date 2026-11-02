https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/mozambique-russia-work-on-launching-direct-sea-freight---minister-1124986202.html
Mozambique, Russia Work on Launching Direct Sea Freight - Minister
Mozambique, Russia Work on Launching Direct Sea Freight - Minister
Sputnik International
Mozambique and Russia are working on launching a direct sea freight line, with a relevant memorandum expected to be signed in 2027, Mozambican Minister of Transport and Logistics Joao Jorge Matlombe told Sputnik.
2026-11-02T06:56+0000
2026-11-02T06:56+0000
2026-11-02T06:56+0000
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"It is not just possible, we are already working on it," the minister said at the Russia-Africa summit. The two countries are discussing a draft memorandum on this matter, which is planned to be signed in 2027, the minister added. The third Russia-Africa Summit and the Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik was an information partner of the summit and the forum.
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Mozambique, Russia Work on Launching Direct Sea Freight - Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mozambique and Russia are working on launching a direct sea freight line, with a relevant memorandum expected to be signed in 2027, Mozambican Minister of Transport and Logistics Joao Jorge Matlombe told Sputnik.
"It is not just possible, we are already working on it," the minister said at the Russia-Africa summit.
The two countries are discussing a draft memorandum on this matter, which is planned to be signed in 2027, the minister added.
The third Russia-Africa Summit and the Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik was an information partner of the summit and the forum.