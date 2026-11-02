https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/pyongyang-sees-us-south-korea-iron-mace-drills-as-rehearsal-for-nuclear-war-1124985136.html
Pyongyang Sees US-South Korea 'Iron Mace' Drills as Rehearsal for Nuclear War
Pyongyang Sees US-South Korea 'Iron Mace' Drills as Rehearsal for Nuclear War
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Iron Mace command-post exercises, focused on the integration of conventional and nuclear forces and conducted jointly by South Korea... 02.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-02T04:03+0000
2026-11-02T04:03+0000
2026-11-02T04:03+0000
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Earlier, the Yonhap news agency reported citing military sources that South Korea and the US had held the Iron Mace command-post exercises, which centered on the integration of conventional and nuclear forces. The official added that the exercises demonstrated the US's persistent desire to "strangle" North Korea through the use of nuclear weapons. He noted that such threats were intensifying with each passing day. The Iron Mace exercises were first held in August 2024. Under the administration of President Lee Jae-myung, they are conducted unannounced — presumably to avoid provoking Pyongyang.
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Pyongyang Sees US-South Korea 'Iron Mace' Drills as Rehearsal for Nuclear War
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Iron Mace command-post exercises, focused on the integration of conventional and nuclear forces and conducted jointly by South Korea and the US, constitute a rehearsal for a nuclear war aimed at the use of nuclear weapons against North Korea, Kim Jong Sik said.
Earlier, the Yonhap news agency reported citing military sources that South Korea and the US had held the Iron Mace command-post exercises, which centered on the integration of conventional and nuclear forces.
"These military exercises, with their aggressive codename, represent the most horrific rehearsal for a nuclear war, aimed at the use of nuclear weapons against North Korea," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim Jong Sik, a deputy department director of the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee, as saying.
The official added that the exercises demonstrated the US's persistent desire to "strangle" North Korea through the use of nuclear weapons. He noted that such threats were intensifying with each passing day.
The Iron Mace exercises were first held in August 2024. Under the administration of President Lee Jae-myung, they are conducted unannounced — presumably to avoid provoking Pyongyang.