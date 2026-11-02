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Russia, China Lead in Shaping Multipolar World - Upper House Speaker
Russia, China Lead in Shaping Multipolar World - Upper House Speaker
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Russia and China are leading in shaping a fairer multipolar world order and jointly uphold the norms of international law, Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said.
2026-11-02T09:46+0000
2026-11-02T09:46+0000
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A Russian Federation Council delegation led by Matvienko is on an official visit to China. Russia and China share the same views on the international agenda that either fully coincide or are extremely close, Matvienko said. Relations between the two countries serve as a crucial factor of confidence and security in the world, demonstrating how "two great states can cooperate and be friends," the speaker added.
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Russia, China Lead in Shaping Multipolar World - Upper House Speaker

09:46 GMT 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Solovyova / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia and China are leading in shaping a fairer multipolar world order and jointly uphold the norms of international law, Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said.
A Russian Federation Council delegation led by Matvienko is on an official visit to China.
"Today, our countries are leaders in building a multipolar and a more equitable world order and are actively promoting this agenda. We actively coordinate our actions in the international arena and uphold common approaches... Together, we are fighting for unconditional adherence to the principles and norms of international law, and the formation of a multipolar world order," Matvienko said at a meeting with Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
Russia and China share the same views on the international agenda that either fully coincide or are extremely close, Matvienko said.
Relations between the two countries serve as a crucial factor of confidence and security in the world, demonstrating how "two great states can cooperate and be friends," the speaker added.
Pudong New Development Zone is seen at night Friday, May 2, 2008 in Shanghai, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
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