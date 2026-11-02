https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/russia-china-oppose-creation-of-new-military-blocs-in-asia-pacific---russian-official-1124989205.html
Russia, China Oppose Creation of New Military Blocs in Asia-Pacific - Russian Official
Russia, China Oppose Creation of New Military Blocs in Asia-Pacific - Russian Official
Sputnik International
Russia and China oppose the creation of new military blocs in the Asia-Pacific region, sharing a common understanding that a unified security system is needed in the region, Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Monday.
2026-11-02T13:43+0000
2026-11-02T13:43+0000
2026-11-02T13:43+0000
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A Federation Council delegation led by Matvienko is on an official visit to China. Russia and China understand that a unified, indivisible system of security and cooperation must be created in the Asia-Pacific, which would never be directed against third countries, she added.
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Russia, China Oppose Creation of New Military Blocs in Asia-Pacific - Russian Official
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia and China oppose the creation of new military blocs in the Asia-Pacific region, sharing a common understanding that a unified security system is needed in the region, Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Monday.
A Federation Council delegation led by Matvienko is on an official visit to China.
"We are against the creation of any new military blocs, including in the Asia-Pacific, and attempts by NATO to attach itself to this region, allegedly having interests there. This must not be allowed under any circumstances. The Asia-Pacific should be a region of stability, peace, and cooperation. That is exactly our position," Matvienko told journalists.
Russia and China understand that a unified, indivisible system of security and cooperation must be created in the Asia-Pacific, which would never be directed against third countries, she added.