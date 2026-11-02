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Russia, China Oppose Creation of New Military Blocs in Asia-Pacific - Russian Official
Russia, China Oppose Creation of New Military Blocs in Asia-Pacific - Russian Official
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Russia and China oppose the creation of new military blocs in the Asia-Pacific region, sharing a common understanding that a unified security system is needed in the region, Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Monday.
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A Federation Council delegation led by Matvienko is on an official visit to China. Russia and China understand that a unified, indivisible system of security and cooperation must be created in the Asia-Pacific, which would never be directed against third countries, she added.
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Russia, China Oppose Creation of New Military Blocs in Asia-Pacific - Russian Official

13:43 GMT 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia and China oppose the creation of new military blocs in the Asia-Pacific region, sharing a common understanding that a unified security system is needed in the region, Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Monday.
A Federation Council delegation led by Matvienko is on an official visit to China.
"We are against the creation of any new military blocs, including in the Asia-Pacific, and attempts by NATO to attach itself to this region, allegedly having interests there. This must not be allowed under any circumstances. The Asia-Pacific should be a region of stability, peace, and cooperation. That is exactly our position," Matvienko told journalists.
Russia and China understand that a unified, indivisible system of security and cooperation must be created in the Asia-Pacific, which would never be directed against third countries, she added.
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