https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/russia-notes-successful-humanitarian-operation-in-aleshki---kremlin-1124987609.html

Russia Notes Successful Humanitarian Operation in Aleshki - Kremlin

Russia Notes Successful Humanitarian Operation in Aleshki - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia notes the success of the humanitarian operation in Aleshki and highly appreciates the level of coordination of all participants in the process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-11-02T10:03+0000

2026-11-02T10:03+0000

2026-11-02T10:03+0000

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dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

donald trump

xi jinping

apec

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On Aleshki Humanitarian Operation"We really note the success of this humanitarian operation, we highly appreciate the level of coordination that has been achieved between participants from all sides during the preparation of this operation," Peskov told reporters. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova has done lots of work in the framework of the humanitarian operation in Aleshki, the spokesman said. There are no plans and initiatives similar to the humanitarian operation in Aleshki yet, but in each case, the interests of citizens will be at the forefront, the official added.On USMOSCOW, November 2 (Sputnik) - The midterm elections in the United States is an internal matter of Washington, Moscow is closely watching them, as is the whole world, Peskov said."Regarding the elections, this is an internal matter of the United States. Of course, we are watching very closely, as is the whole world. Actually, President [of the United States Donald] Trump will continue to be president until the end of his presidential term and will pursue his foreign policy," Peskov told reporters.There are no exact plans for a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, at the APEC summit yet, but an understanding will appear soon, Peskov said."At bilateral meetings, as a rule, they are closely coordinated closer to the date of the event. I think that soon we will have an understanding of whether such a bilateral meeting will take place or not. There are no such precise plans right now," Peskov told reporters.If both Putin and Trump attend APEC summit, they will be able to communicate one way or another, the official added.On APEC SummitThe program of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit is still being prepared, there are no specifics yet on the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, the United States and China, Peskov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss bilateral relations and coordination between Moscow and Beijing in the international arena at the upcoming APEC summit, Peskov said.Peskov confirmed the preparations for the meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit, and Moscow is looking forward to this meeting.Putin and Xi Jinping will also discuss coordination in the international arena and exchange views on all relevant issues, the spokesman added.On Organization of Turkic StatesRussia has not received an official invitation to the Organization of Turkic States, but this topic may be on the agenda of contacts, including with Astana, Peskov said.Last week, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed granting Russia observer status in the Organization of Turkic States, stating that Moscow has historically maintained close contacts with the Turkic world."As far as I understand, there was no official invitation, but nevertheless, of course, this topic will certainly be on the agenda of our contacts, including with Astana, with our friends from Astana," Peskov told reporters.Russia's participation in the organization would be quite understandable and natural, the spokesman said.On Russian GasThe issue of Russian gas supplies to Europe will depend on the desire of buyers and the capabilities of sellers in the future, Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing officials, that the United States was allegedly seeking the resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine.Currently, the situation on the ground indicates the impossibility of implementing plans to resume gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine, Peskov added.

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dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, donald trump, xi jinping, apec