https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/russian-ombudswoman-says-obligations-during-alyoshki-ceasefire-upheld-by-both-sides-1124985349.html
Russian Ombudswoman Says Obligations During Alyoshki Ceasefire Upheld by Both Sides
Russian Ombudswoman Says Obligations During Alyoshki Ceasefire Upheld by Both Sides
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, November 2 (Sputnik) - All obligations during the ceasefire in Alyoshki, Kherson Region, were upheld by both sides, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said.
2026-11-02T04:12+0000
2026-11-02T04:12+0000
2026-11-02T04:12+0000
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The ombudswoman added that the effort had been carried out in cooperation with Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, with the assistance and coordination of US First Lady Melania Trump. Lantratova emphasized that work was currently underway to continue these humanitarian missions. It is important to maintain the cooperation that has helped people and to establish a regular schedule for the delivery of humanitarian supplies, she added. Alyoshki is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, opposite the Ukraine-controlled city of Kherson. The city is experiencing a difficult humanitarian situation due to the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces. The Russian armed forces announced a localized ceasefire starting Tuesday to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Alyoshki area. Russian military personnel cleared the road to Alyoshki of mines. Humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, hygiene products and fuel, was delivered on Friday, while all those who wanted to leave the city were given the opportunity to do so.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/humanitarian-operation-in-alyoshki-aimed-at-providing-assistance-to-civilians---putin-1124974728.html
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Russian Ombudswoman Says Obligations During Alyoshki Ceasefire Upheld by Both Sides
MOSCOW, November 2 (Sputnik) - All obligations during the ceasefire in Alyoshki, Kherson Region, were upheld by both sides, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said.
"All obligations were met by both parties. This made it possible to deliver aid to residents and ensure the safe, voluntary departure of those who chose to leave the city," she said on Max.
The ombudswoman added that the effort had been carried out in cooperation with Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, with the assistance and coordination of US First Lady Melania Trump.
Lantratova emphasized that work was currently underway to continue these humanitarian missions. It is important to maintain the cooperation that has helped people and to establish a regular schedule for the delivery of humanitarian supplies, she added.
Alyoshki is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, opposite the Ukraine-controlled city of Kherson. The city is experiencing a difficult humanitarian situation due to the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces.
The Russian armed forces announced a localized ceasefire starting Tuesday to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Alyoshki area. Russian military personnel cleared the road to Alyoshki of mines. Humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, hygiene products and fuel, was delivered on Friday, while all those who wanted to leave the city were given the opportunity to do so.