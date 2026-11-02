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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/russia-working-to-structure-financial-mechanisms-resilient-to-external-pressure---lavrov-1124988178.html
Russia Working to Structure Financial Mechanisms Resilient to External Pressure - Lavrov
Russia Working to Structure Financial Mechanisms Resilient to External Pressure - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia, together with its partners, is working to establish mechanisms for cross-border financial, production, and logistical cooperation that are resilient to external pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
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"Russia is a reliable partner for all states interested in advancing trade and economic relations based on equality and mutual benefit... Together with our like-minded partners, we are working to establish mechanisms for cross-border financial, production, and logistical cooperation that are resilient to external pressure," Lavrov said in a welcoming message to the participants at the International Trade Day forum and exhibition. Russia possesses significant export potential and unique transit capabilities, Lavrov said, adding he hoped the forum would help establish professional contacts, lead to promising agreements in the spheres of trade and investment, and serve to strengthen international cooperation.
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Russia Working to Structure Financial Mechanisms Resilient to External Pressure - Lavrov

11:05 GMT 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaking to the press on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaking to the press on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia, together with its partners, is working to establish mechanisms for cross-border financial, production, and logistical cooperation that are resilient to external pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"Russia is a reliable partner for all states interested in advancing trade and economic relations based on equality and mutual benefit... Together with our like-minded partners, we are working to establish mechanisms for cross-border financial, production, and logistical cooperation that are resilient to external pressure," Lavrov said in a welcoming message to the participants at the International Trade Day forum and exhibition.
Russia possesses significant export potential and unique transit capabilities, Lavrov said, adding he hoped the forum would help establish professional contacts, lead to promising agreements in the spheres of trade and investment, and serve to strengthen international cooperation.
Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2026
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Lavrov Arrives in Atlanta to Attend Meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers
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