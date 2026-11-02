International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/russian-armed-forces-strike-storage-for-neptun-launchers-in-odessa-region-1124985506.html
Russian Armed Forces Strike Storage for Neptun Launchers in Odessa Region
Russian Armed Forces Strike Storage for Neptun Launchers in Odessa Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces have struck a site used to conceal and store launchers for Neptun anti-ship missile systems near Tuzly in the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-11-02T06:18+0000
2026-11-02T06:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
odessa
russian armed forces
armed forces of ukraine
black sea
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/06/1124545341_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_366c8c055da94bc6dd5e03ecb65944ff.jpg
Throughout the night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out drone strikes against port infrastructure facilities used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as against maritime vessels employed for the transport of military cargo.A dry cargo ship delivering supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been struck in the Black Sea, 58 kilometers south of Odessa, the ministry said.Overnight into November 2, the Russian Armed Forces continued drone strikes against port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, as well as against maritime vessels employed for the transport of military-related cargo.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/russia-strikes-ship-with-supplies-to-ukrainian-forces-in-black-sea--mod-1124975973.html
russia
odessa
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/06/1124545341_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_505860c8d9f115f0ea9e17ae0b0be69a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, odessa, russian armed forces, armed forces of ukraine, black sea
russia, odessa, russian armed forces, armed forces of ukraine, black sea

Russian Armed Forces Strike Storage for Neptun Launchers in Odessa Region

06:18 GMT 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have struck a site used to conceal and store launchers for Neptun anti-ship missile systems near Tuzly in the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Throughout the night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out drone strikes against port infrastructure facilities used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as against maritime vessels employed for the transport of military cargo.
A dry cargo ship delivering supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been struck in the Black Sea, 58 kilometers south of Odessa, the ministry said.
Overnight into November 2, the Russian Armed Forces continued drone strikes against port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, as well as against maritime vessels employed for the transport of military-related cargo.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ship With Supplies to Ukrainian Forces in Black Sea – MoD
29 October, 15:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала