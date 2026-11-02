https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/russian-armed-forces-strike-storage-for-neptun-launchers-in-odessa-region-1124985506.html
Russian Armed Forces Strike Storage for Neptun Launchers in Odessa Region
Russian Armed Forces Strike Storage for Neptun Launchers in Odessa Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces have struck a site used to conceal and store launchers for Neptun anti-ship missile systems near Tuzly in the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-11-02T06:18+0000
2026-11-02T06:18+0000
2026-11-02T06:18+0000
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Throughout the night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out drone strikes against port infrastructure facilities used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as against maritime vessels employed for the transport of military cargo.A dry cargo ship delivering supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been struck in the Black Sea, 58 kilometers south of Odessa, the ministry said.Overnight into November 2, the Russian Armed Forces continued drone strikes against port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, as well as against maritime vessels employed for the transport of military-related cargo.
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Russian Armed Forces Strike Storage for Neptun Launchers in Odessa Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have struck a site used to conceal and store launchers for Neptun anti-ship missile systems near Tuzly in the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Throughout the night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out drone strikes against port infrastructure facilities used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as against maritime vessels employed for the transport of military cargo.
A dry cargo ship delivering supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been struck in the Black Sea, 58 kilometers south of Odessa, the ministry said.
Overnight into November 2, the Russian Armed Forces continued drone strikes against port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, as well as against maritime vessels employed for the transport of military-related cargo.