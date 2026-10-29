https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/russia-strikes-ship-with-supplies-to-ukrainian-forces-in-black-sea--mod-1124975973.html
Russia Strikes Ship With Supplies to Ukrainian Forces in Black Sea – MoD
Russia Strikes Ship With Supplies to Ukrainian Forces in Black Sea – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship delivering military supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces in Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-10-29T15:35+0000
2026-10-29T15:35+0000
2026-10-29T15:35+0000
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"As a result of strikes at sea, a dry cargo ship delivering military and dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit," the ministry said in a statement.The strikes are part of Russia's ongoing campaign targeting Ukrainian energy, transport and port infrastructure used to support military operations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russian-forces-strike-dry-cargo-ship-with-supplies-for-ukrainian-military---ministry-1124936851.html
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Russia Strikes Ship With Supplies to Ukrainian Forces in Black Sea – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship delivering military supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces in Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of strikes at sea, a dry cargo ship delivering military and dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit," the ministry said in a statement.
The strikes are part of Russia's ongoing campaign targeting Ukrainian
energy, transport and port infrastructure used to support military operations.