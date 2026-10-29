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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/russia-strikes-ship-with-supplies-to-ukrainian-forces-in-black-sea--mod-1124975973.html
Russia Strikes Ship With Supplies to Ukrainian Forces in Black Sea – MoD
Russia Strikes Ship With Supplies to Ukrainian Forces in Black Sea – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship delivering military supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces in Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
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"As a result of strikes at sea, a dry cargo ship delivering military and dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit," the ministry said in a statement.The strikes are part of Russia's ongoing campaign targeting Ukrainian energy, transport and port infrastructure used to support military operations.
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Russia Strikes Ship With Supplies to Ukrainian Forces in Black Sea – MoD

15:35 GMT 29.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship delivering military supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces in Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of strikes at sea, a dry cargo ship delivering military and dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit," the ministry said in a statement.
The strikes are part of Russia's ongoing campaign targeting Ukrainian energy, transport and port infrastructure used to support military operations.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Dry Cargo Ship With Supplies for Ukrainian Military - Ministry
25 October, 15:51 GMT
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