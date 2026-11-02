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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Army Continues Moving Forward Across Front Line
Russian Army Continues Moving Forward Across Front Line
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Ukraine lost up to 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 335 military personnel, 11 armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, an artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: Additionally, Russian aid defense systems downed 658 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the statement read.
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Russian Army Continues Moving Forward Across Front Line

09:06 GMT 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian serviceman in special military operation zone. File photo
Russian serviceman in special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost up to 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 335 military personnel, 11 armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, an artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Up to 110 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Up to 195 by the Vostok battlegroup,
Up to 115 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 150 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 20 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Additionally, Russian aid defense systems downed 658 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the statement read.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ship With Supplies to Ukrainian Forces in Black Sea – MoD
29 October, 15:35 GMT
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