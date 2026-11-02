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Russian Army Continues Moving Forward Across Front Line
Russian Army Continues Moving Forward Across Front Line
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost up to 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-11-02T09:06+0000
2026-11-02T09:06+0000
2026-11-02T09:06+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 335 military personnel, 11 armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, an artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: Additionally, Russian aid defense systems downed 658 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the statement read.
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Russian Army Continues Moving Forward Across Front Line
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost up to 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 335 military personnel, 11 armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, an artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Up to 110 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Up to 195 by the Vostok battlegroup,
Up to 115 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 150 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 20 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Additionally, Russian aid defense systems downed 658 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the statement read.