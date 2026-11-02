https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/russian-govt-imposes-3-month-ban-on-certain-petrochemical-products-exports-outside-eaeu-1124987333.html
Russian Gov't Imposes 3-Month Ban on Certain Petrochemical Products Exports Outside EAEU
Russian Gov't Imposes 3-Month Ban on Certain Petrochemical Products Exports Outside EAEU
Sputnik International
The Russian government said on Monday that it imposed a three-month ban on the export of certain types of petrochemical products outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to ensure Russian enterprises are supplied with commodities.
2026-11-02T09:37+0000
2026-11-02T09:37+0000
2026-11-02T09:37+0000
russia
russia
eurasian economic union
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090793932_0:1402:2025:2541_1920x0_80_0_0_056018b9277c3baadba8cb06eaa9f650.jpg
"A decree has been signed introducing a temporary ban on the export of certain types of petrochemical products from Russia outside the Eurasian Economic Union. The decision is aimed at maintaining a stable supply of raw materials to Russian industrial enterprises," the statement read. The restriction applies to the export of coal and petroleum benzols, toluene, orthoxylene, paraxylene and phenol, the government said. These products are used, among other things, in the production of paint and varnish coatings for the automotive, aviation, shipbuilding and railway engineering industries, food packaging, flooring and insulating materials for cable products, as well as in the medical industry, the statement read. The ban will not apply to the export of petrochemical products as part of international transit transportation, international humanitarian aid and supplies aimed at ensuring the activities of Russian organizations on the Spitsbergen archipelago, the government added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/irans-petrochemical-industry-turns-sanctions-into-domestic-manufacturing-boom-1124530233.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090793932_0:884:2025:2403_1920x0_80_0_0_b1b566d76b9dd46556af528b60624b1b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, eurasian economic union
russia, eurasian economic union
Russian Gov't Imposes 3-Month Ban on Certain Petrochemical Products Exports Outside EAEU
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government said on Monday that it imposed a three-month ban on the export of certain types of petrochemical products outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to ensure Russian enterprises are supplied with commodities.
"A decree has been signed introducing a temporary ban on the export of certain types of petrochemical products from Russia outside the Eurasian Economic Union. The decision is aimed at maintaining a stable supply of raw materials to Russian industrial enterprises," the statement read.
The restriction applies to the export of coal and petroleum benzols, toluene, orthoxylene, paraxylene and phenol, the government said.
These products are used, among other things, in the production of paint and varnish coatings for the automotive, aviation, shipbuilding and railway engineering industries, food packaging, flooring and insulating materials for cable products, as well as in the medical industry, the statement read.
The ban will not apply to the export of petrochemical products as part of international transit transportation, international humanitarian aid and supplies aimed at ensuring the activities of Russian organizations on the Spitsbergen archipelago, the government added.