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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/russian-govt-imposes-3-month-ban-on-certain-petrochemical-products-exports-outside-eaeu-1124987333.html
Russian Gov't Imposes 3-Month Ban on Certain Petrochemical Products Exports Outside EAEU
Russian Gov't Imposes 3-Month Ban on Certain Petrochemical Products Exports Outside EAEU
Sputnik International
The Russian government said on Monday that it imposed a three-month ban on the export of certain types of petrochemical products outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to ensure Russian enterprises are supplied with commodities.
2026-11-02T09:37+0000
2026-11-02T09:37+0000
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"A decree has been signed introducing a temporary ban on the export of certain types of petrochemical products from Russia outside the Eurasian Economic Union. The decision is aimed at maintaining a stable supply of raw materials to Russian industrial enterprises," the statement read. The restriction applies to the export of coal and petroleum benzols, toluene, orthoxylene, paraxylene and phenol, the government said. These products are used, among other things, in the production of paint and varnish coatings for the automotive, aviation, shipbuilding and railway engineering industries, food packaging, flooring and insulating materials for cable products, as well as in the medical industry, the statement read. The ban will not apply to the export of petrochemical products as part of international transit transportation, international humanitarian aid and supplies aimed at ensuring the activities of Russian organizations on the Spitsbergen archipelago, the government added.
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Russian Gov't Imposes 3-Month Ban on Certain Petrochemical Products Exports Outside EAEU

09:37 GMT 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Horst FaasSome of the byproduct in oil production is burned off at a petrochemical plant in the desert at Abadan, near Ahwaz, Iran, during a sandstorm, July 1971
Some of the byproduct in oil production is burned off at a petrochemical plant in the desert at Abadan, near Ahwaz, Iran, during a sandstorm, July 1971 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Horst Faas
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government said on Monday that it imposed a three-month ban on the export of certain types of petrochemical products outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to ensure Russian enterprises are supplied with commodities.
"A decree has been signed introducing a temporary ban on the export of certain types of petrochemical products from Russia outside the Eurasian Economic Union. The decision is aimed at maintaining a stable supply of raw materials to Russian industrial enterprises," the statement read.
The restriction applies to the export of coal and petroleum benzols, toluene, orthoxylene, paraxylene and phenol, the government said.
These products are used, among other things, in the production of paint and varnish coatings for the automotive, aviation, shipbuilding and railway engineering industries, food packaging, flooring and insulating materials for cable products, as well as in the medical industry, the statement read.
The ban will not apply to the export of petrochemical products as part of international transit transportation, international humanitarian aid and supplies aimed at ensuring the activities of Russian organizations on the Spitsbergen archipelago, the government added.
A general view of Imam Khomeini Port seen in Persian Gulf 900 kms (540 miles) south of Tehran, Iran, in this photo taken on Sunday - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2026
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