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Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki Aimed at Providing Assistance to Civilians - Putin
Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki Aimed at Providing Assistance to Civilians - Putin
Sputnik International
The humanitarian operation in Alyoshki is aimed at providing assistance to the civilian population, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
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"At this time, these days, today and tomorrow, an operation [humanitarian mission in Alyoshki] is planned, by the way, with the support of the First Lady of the United States, to provide assistance specifically to the civilian population," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit. Russia is working on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Putin added. On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the regime of silence was introduced by the Russian armed forces starting 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (01:00 GMT) on October 27 and the fire was stopped in the Kherson direction to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Alyoshki area.
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Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki Aimed at Providing Assistance to Civilians - Putin
Sputnik International
Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki Aimed at Providing Assistance to Civilians - Putin
2026-10-29T10:00+0000
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Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki Aimed at Providing Assistance to Civilians - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The humanitarian operation in Alyoshki is aimed at providing assistance to the civilian population, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"At this time, these days, today and tomorrow, an operation [humanitarian mission in Alyoshki] is planned, by the way, with the support of the First Lady of the United States, to provide assistance specifically to the civilian population," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit.
Russia is working on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Putin added.
"This situation has been developing for a long time. Now I will not talk about how the other side acted, mining the approaches to this settlement and creating an almost humanitarian catastrophe," Putin stressed, speaking about the situation in Alyoshki.
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry
said that the regime of silence was introduced by the Russian armed forces starting 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (01:00 GMT) on October 27 and the fire was stopped in the Kherson direction to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Alyoshki area.