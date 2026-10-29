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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki Aimed at Providing Assistance to Civilians - Putin
Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki Aimed at Providing Assistance to Civilians - Putin
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The humanitarian operation in Alyoshki is aimed at providing assistance to the civilian population, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
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"At this time, these days, today and tomorrow, an operation [humanitarian mission in Alyoshki] is planned, by the way, with the support of the First Lady of the United States, to provide assistance specifically to the civilian population," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit. Russia is working on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Putin added. On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the regime of silence was introduced by the Russian armed forces starting 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (01:00 GMT) on October 27 and the fire was stopped in the Kherson direction to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Alyoshki area.
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Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki Aimed at Providing Assistance to Civilians - Putin

10:00 GMT 29.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The humanitarian operation in Alyoshki is aimed at providing assistance to the civilian population, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"At this time, these days, today and tomorrow, an operation [humanitarian mission in Alyoshki] is planned, by the way, with the support of the First Lady of the United States, to provide assistance specifically to the civilian population," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit.
Russia is working on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Putin added.
"This situation has been developing for a long time. Now I will not talk about how the other side acted, mining the approaches to this settlement and creating an almost humanitarian catastrophe," Putin stressed, speaking about the situation in Alyoshki.
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the regime of silence was introduced by the Russian armed forces starting 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (01:00 GMT) on October 27 and the fire was stopped in the Kherson direction to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Alyoshki area.
Russian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2026
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