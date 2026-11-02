https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/russias-fsb-thwarted-series-of-terrorist-attacks-planned-by-ukraine-using-bombs-1124986092.html
Russia's FSB Thwarted Series of Terrorist Attacks Planned by Ukraine Using Bombs
Russia's FSB Thwarted Series of Terrorist Attacks Planned by Ukraine Using Bombs
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had thwarted a series of terrorist attacks planned by the Ukrainian special services using bombs in FPV goggles to control drones sent to the special military operation area.
2026-11-02T06:53+0000
2026-11-02T06:53+0000
2026-11-02T06:53+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
russian federal security service (fsb)
volgograd
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1f/1124520629_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b38b9111a86f8970165b9e24a4e076ef.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of Russia prevented a series of sabotage and terrorist acts planned by the special services of Ukraine using improvised explosive devices ... embedded in FPV goggles to control drones, which, under the guise of humanitarian aid, were supposed to be delivered to the area of the special military operation by Russian servicemen," the FSB said in a statement. Improvised explosive devices were instead of cooling coolers in FPV goggles received from a volunteer by a military in the Volgograd region, the statement read, adding that bombs camouflaged under FPV goggles were sent by the special services of Ukraine to humanitarian organizations and charitable foundations to be sent to the special military operation zone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/fsb-detains-sevastopol-resident-suspected-of-passing-russian-military-site-info-to-ukraine-1124978148.html
russia
ukraine
volgograd
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1f/1124520629_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee286afe737f2909e2b84d160bacc4a6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, russian federal security service (fsb), volgograd
russia, ukraine, russian federal security service (fsb), volgograd
Russia's FSB Thwarted Series of Terrorist Attacks Planned by Ukraine Using Bombs
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had thwarted a series of terrorist attacks planned by the Ukrainian special services using bombs in FPV goggles to control drones sent to the special military operation area.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia prevented a series of sabotage and terrorist acts planned by the special services of Ukraine using improvised explosive devices ... embedded in FPV goggles to control drones, which, under the guise of humanitarian aid, were supposed to be delivered to the area of the special military operation by Russian servicemen," the FSB said in a statement.
Improvised explosive devices were instead of cooling coolers in FPV goggles received from a volunteer by a military in the Volgograd region, the statement read, adding that bombs camouflaged under FPV goggles were sent by the special services of Ukraine to humanitarian organizations and charitable foundations to be sent to the special military operation zone.