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Russia's FSB Thwarted Series of Terrorist Attacks Planned by Ukraine Using Bombs
Russia's FSB Thwarted Series of Terrorist Attacks Planned by Ukraine Using Bombs
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had thwarted a series of terrorist attacks planned by the Ukrainian special services using bombs in FPV goggles to control drones sent to the special military operation area.
2026-11-02T06:53+0000
2026-11-02T06:53+0000
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"The Federal Security Service of Russia prevented a series of sabotage and terrorist acts planned by the special services of Ukraine using improvised explosive devices ... embedded in FPV goggles to control drones, which, under the guise of humanitarian aid, were supposed to be delivered to the area of the special military operation by Russian servicemen," the FSB said in a statement. Improvised explosive devices were instead of cooling coolers in FPV goggles received from a volunteer by a military in the Volgograd region, the statement read, adding that bombs camouflaged under FPV goggles were sent by the special services of Ukraine to humanitarian organizations and charitable foundations to be sent to the special military operation zone.
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Russia's FSB Thwarted Series of Terrorist Attacks Planned by Ukraine Using Bombs

06:53 GMT 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankFSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo
FSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had thwarted a series of terrorist attacks planned by the Ukrainian special services using bombs in FPV goggles to control drones sent to the special military operation area.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia prevented a series of sabotage and terrorist acts planned by the special services of Ukraine using improvised explosive devices ... embedded in FPV goggles to control drones, which, under the guise of humanitarian aid, were supposed to be delivered to the area of the special military operation by Russian servicemen," the FSB said in a statement.
Improvised explosive devices were instead of cooling coolers in FPV goggles received from a volunteer by a military in the Volgograd region, the statement read, adding that bombs camouflaged under FPV goggles were sent by the special services of Ukraine to humanitarian organizations and charitable foundations to be sent to the special military operation zone.
FSB - Russian Security Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2026
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FSB Detains Sevastopol Resident Suspected of Passing Russian Military Site Info to Ukraine
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