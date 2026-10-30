https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/fsb-detains-sevastopol-resident-suspected-of-passing-russian-military-site-info-to-ukraine-1124978148.html
FSB Detains Sevastopol Resident Suspected of Passing Russian Military Site Info to Ukraine
FSB Detains Sevastopol Resident Suspected of Passing Russian Military Site Info to Ukraine
Sputnik International
A Sevastopol resident has been detained on suspicion of treason for transferring data on Russian military facilities to Ukrainian terrorists, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
2026-10-30T07:26+0000
2026-10-30T07:26+0000
2026-10-30T07:26+0000
russia
sevastopol
russia
kiev
russian federal security service (fsb)
russian defense ministry
ukraine
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg
The FSB found that the detainee contacted representatives of a Ukrainian terrorist organization himself and, on the instructions of the curator, transmitted information about the facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry on the Crimean Peninsula. The Kiev agent detained in Sevastopol held components of an improvised explosive device with hexogen weighing about one kilogram, the FSB added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russias-fsb-detains-ukraines-agent-for-transmitting-sensitive-data-1124922846.html
sevastopol
russia
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_95:0:1500:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_af0da6a08e56b65ba03c8d1612c3988c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sevastopol, russia, kiev, russian federal security service (fsb), russian defense ministry, ukraine
sevastopol, russia, kiev, russian federal security service (fsb), russian defense ministry, ukraine
FSB Detains Sevastopol Resident Suspected of Passing Russian Military Site Info to Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Sevastopol resident has been detained on suspicion of treason for transferring data on Russian military facilities to Ukrainian terrorists, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the territory of the Republic of Crimea suppressed the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, born in 2006, suspected of treason," the statement said.
The FSB found that the detainee contacted representatives of a Ukrainian terrorist organization himself and, on the instructions of the curator, transmitted information about the facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry on the Crimean Peninsula
.
The Kiev agent detained in Sevastopol held components of an improvised explosive device with hexogen weighing about one kilogram, the FSB added.