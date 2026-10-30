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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/fsb-detains-sevastopol-resident-suspected-of-passing-russian-military-site-info-to-ukraine-1124978148.html
FSB Detains Sevastopol Resident Suspected of Passing Russian Military Site Info to Ukraine
FSB Detains Sevastopol Resident Suspected of Passing Russian Military Site Info to Ukraine
Sputnik International
A Sevastopol resident has been detained on suspicion of treason for transferring data on Russian military facilities to Ukrainian terrorists, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
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The FSB found that the detainee contacted representatives of a Ukrainian terrorist organization himself and, on the instructions of the curator, transmitted information about the facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry on the Crimean Peninsula. The Kiev agent detained in Sevastopol held components of an improvised explosive device with hexogen weighing about one kilogram, the FSB added.
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FSB Detains Sevastopol Resident Suspected of Passing Russian Military Site Info to Ukraine

07:26 GMT 30.10.2026
© Russian Security Service (FSB) / Go to the mediabankFSB - Russian Security Service
FSB - Russian Security Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Sevastopol resident has been detained on suspicion of treason for transferring data on Russian military facilities to Ukrainian terrorists, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the territory of the Republic of Crimea suppressed the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, born in 2006, suspected of treason," the statement said.

The FSB found that the detainee contacted representatives of a Ukrainian terrorist organization himself and, on the instructions of the curator, transmitted information about the facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry on the Crimean Peninsula.
The Kiev agent detained in Sevastopol held components of an improvised explosive device with hexogen weighing about one kilogram, the FSB added.
A bulletproof vest and a walkie-talkie of an FSB agent - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2026
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Russia's FSB Detains Ukraine's Agent for Transmitting Sensitive Data
22 October, 07:39 GMT
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