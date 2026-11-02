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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/the-us-pitches-restarting-russian-gas-flows-to-europe-through-ukraine---report-1124985792.html
US Pitches Restarting Russian Gas Flows to Europe Through Ukraine - Report
US Pitches Restarting Russian Gas Flows to Europe Through Ukraine - Report
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The Trump administration is hoping to use renewed energy trade as leverage to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, reports the WSJ, citing US, European and Ukrainian officials.US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff reportedly floated the proposal during visits to Russia and Ukraine in September.
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2026-11-02T07:41+0000
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Key elements:The Trump administration has also been considering reviving the sabotaged Nord Stream gas network as an alternative route for Russian gas to Europe.The proposals have gained fresh urgency following Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries and amid preparations for US-Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi. However, the plans face opposition from European hawks who have legislated a complete phaseout of Russian gas imports by the end of 2027.The US is seemingly betting that the energy crisis triggered by its war on Iran, coupled with Europe's historically low underground gas reserves could force European capitals to reconsider what has increasingly become a self-defeating energy policy.
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US Pitches Restarting Russian Gas Flows to Europe Through Ukraine - Report

06:27 GMT 02.11.2026 (Updated: 07:41 GMT 02.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Michael ProbstPipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Michael Probst
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The Trump administration is hoping to use renewed energy trade as leverage to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, reports the WSJ, citing US, European and Ukrainian officials.US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff reportedly floated the proposal during visits to Russia and Ukraine in September.
Key elements:
A US intermediary would facilitate Russian gas sales to Europe, circumventing sanctions
Deliveries would use the existing Soviet-era pipeline network running through Ukraine
The US would gain a potentially lucrative role in brokering the trade
Renewed supplies could help bring down surging energy prices across Europe
US reportedly floated placing Russian gas revenues in a third-country escrow account
The Trump administration has also been considering reviving the sabotaged Nord Stream gas network as an alternative route for Russian gas to Europe.

The proposals have gained fresh urgency following Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries and amid preparations for US-Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi. However, the plans face opposition from European hawks who have legislated a complete phaseout of Russian gas imports by the end of 2027.

The US is seemingly betting that the energy crisis triggered by its war on Iran, coupled with Europe's historically low underground gas reserves could force European capitals to reconsider what has increasingly become a self-defeating energy policy.
Employees work at the gas metering units of the Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant near the town of Svobodny, Amur Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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Russia Ready to Continue Gas Supplies to Europe, But Has Where to Sell Such Volumes - Novak
27 October, 11:28 GMT
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