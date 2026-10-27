https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russia-ready-to-continue-gas-supplies-to-europe-but-has-where-to-sell-such-volumes--novak-1124948353.html
Russia Ready to Continue Gas Supplies to Europe, But Has Where to Sell Such Volumes - Novak
Russia Ready to Continue Gas Supplies to Europe, But Has Where to Sell Such Volumes - Novak
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to continue gas supplies to Europe, but it has where else to sell these volumes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.
2026-10-27T11:28+0000
2026-10-27T11:28+0000
2026-10-27T11:43+0000
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"For our part, we are ready, we have always been reliable suppliers — this is the first thing. Secondly, if Europe does not buy it, we have where to sell our gas," Novak said on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), answering a question about Russia's readiness to supply gas to the European market. Russia has no problems with the sale of its gas, Novak added. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe will be in strategic demand in the future, Novak said."I think these pipelines will most likely be in demand strategically in the future," Novak said on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), answering a question about the prospects for the resumption of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.The next tanker carrying Russian diesel fuel for the global market will depart on October 28, Novak said.The position of Democrats in the United States on diesel fuel agreements is surprising, Novak added."We shall see. The ships are on their way now and, in fact, the agreements that were reached between President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and President Trump are being implemented. And in general, of course, the position of the Democrats, who speak out or even act against the interests of the people of the United States, is surprising," Novak said, answering the question whether US officials opposed to the agreement on diesel fuel could interfere with supplies.
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Russia Ready to Continue Gas Supplies to Europe, But Has Where to Sell Such Volumes - Novak
11:28 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 27.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to continue gas supplies to Europe, but it has where else to sell these volumes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.
"For our part, we are ready, we have always been reliable suppliers — this is the first thing. Secondly, if Europe does not buy it, we have where to sell our gas," Novak said on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), answering a question about Russia's readiness to supply gas to the European market.
Russia has no problems with the sale of its gas, Novak added.
"I am sure that it will be in demand on world markets, because there are countries that are actively increasing LNG consumption," Novak said, commenting on whether Russian LNG would find a buyer after its import ban in the European Union.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe will be in strategic demand in the future, Novak said.
"I think these pipelines will most likely be in demand strategically in the future," Novak said on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), answering a question about the prospects for the resumption of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.
The next tanker carrying Russian diesel fuel for the global market will depart on October 28, Novak said.
"There are currently three ships… We are expecting the 28th," Novak said on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), commenting on whether all the ships are on their way and when the fourth is expected to set sail.
The position of Democrats in the United States on diesel fuel agreements is surprising, Novak added.
"We shall see. The ships are on their way now and, in fact, the agreements that were reached between President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and President Trump are being implemented. And in general, of course, the position of the Democrats, who speak out or even act against the interests of the people of the United States, is surprising," Novak said, answering the question whether US officials opposed to the agreement on diesel fuel could interfere with supplies.