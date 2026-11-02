https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/trump-claims-iranians-want-to-make-deal-with-us-1124988684.html

Trump Claims Iranians Want to Make Deal With US

Trump Claims Iranians Want to Make Deal With US

Sputnik International

Iran wants to reach a peace settlement with the United States, US President Donald Trump has claimed.

2026-11-02T12:53+0000

2026-11-02T12:53+0000

2026-11-02T12:53+0000

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On Iran"We've been nice because we haven't finished them off because you know they want to talk and they keep talking," Trump said in an interview with the New York Post. "They want to make a deal. We'll see about a deal." On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again.On Third TermDonald Trump has vowed he will not seek a third term despite his current popularity among American voters.The president further noted that much can be achieved within the remaining two years of his presidency.The United States will hold midterm elections on November 3 to elect 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, alongside legislative and gubernatorial races in many states.The Republican Party risks losing control of the lower house, according to analysts. Experts attribute this vulnerability to declining approval ratings for the Trump administration amid the military campaign against Iran and rising fuel and consumer prices.On FranceTrump said he had warned French President Emmanuel Macron that migration could lead to destructive consequences for France.He added that people from all over the world were arriving in France, some of whom, he said, hated the country, its people, and its cultural heritage.Trump added the situation was not unique to France but could also be seen in other European countries. He said that such developments were not taking place in the US because his administration would not allow them.The protests in France began in mid-September, when high school students in the Paris suburbs took to the streets to demand improvements to the condition of their schools. They were later joined by others unhappy with rising prices, and the demonstrations spread to other regions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/democrats-look-to-turn-us-economic-discontent-into-midterm-votes-1124985941.html

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