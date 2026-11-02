International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/us-spy-jet-circles-around-russias-kaliningrad-region-for-about-4-hours-flight-data-1124991376.html
US Spy Jet Circles Around Russia's Kaliningrad Region for About 4 Hours - Flight Data
US Spy Jet Circles Around Russia's Kaliningrad Region for About 4 Hours - Flight Data
Sputnik International
A US reconnaissance aircraft conducted patrols near the borders of the Kaliningrad region for approximately four hours and then landed in Romania, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik on Monday.
2026-11-02T18:42+0000
2026-11-02T18:42+0000
world
russia
kaliningrad
nato
spy plane
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097197813_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2a9372375b565484cb0f10463fdec6ef.jpg
The Bombardier ARTEMIS II aircraft took off from the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase in Romania at approximately 9:10 GMT and headed toward Russia's Kaliningrad Region. As of 11:20 GMT, the plane was moving west along the southern border of the region above Poland. The aircraft was circling around the Kaliningrad region until approximately 15:00 GMT. Then it headed south. At around 16:48 GMT, the aircraft began to descend over Romania and landed at its base at 17:28 GMT. The aircraft was converted by the US company Leidos from a business jet for radar reconnaissance needs. In its military modification, it received the name ARTEMIS II. It is regularly used for flights around the Kaliningrad region and over the Black Sea along Crimea and other southern regions of Russia. In recent years, Russia has noted an unprecedented NATO buildup along its western borders under the pretext of deterring "Russian aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly reiterated that Russia is open to an equal-footed dialogue with NATO and expects the West to abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/us-spy-aircraft-circles-around-kaliningrad-region-for-over-3-hours---flight-data-1124857252.html
russia
kaliningrad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097197813_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8eb42785c16da787edf6f7a429818990.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, kaliningrad, nato, spy plane
russia, kaliningrad, nato, spy plane

US Spy Jet Circles Around Russia's Kaliningrad Region for About 4 Hours - Flight Data

18:42 GMT 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov / Go to the mediabankKaliningrad
Kaliningrad - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US reconnaissance aircraft conducted patrols near the borders of the Kaliningrad region for approximately four hours and then landed in Romania, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik on Monday.
The Bombardier ARTEMIS II aircraft took off from the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase in Romania at approximately 9:10 GMT and headed toward Russia's Kaliningrad Region. As of 11:20 GMT, the plane was moving west along the southern border of the region above Poland.
The aircraft was circling around the Kaliningrad region until approximately 15:00 GMT. Then it headed south. At around 16:48 GMT, the aircraft began to descend over Romania and landed at its base at 17:28 GMT.
The aircraft was converted by the US company Leidos from a business jet for radar reconnaissance needs. In its military modification, it received the name ARTEMIS II. It is regularly used for flights around the Kaliningrad region and over the Black Sea along Crimea and other southern regions of Russia.
A U.S. Navy Lockheed EP-3E Aries II assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 1 (VQ-1) World Watchers in flight over the Mediterranean Sea on 28 February 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
Russia
US Spy Aircraft Circles Around Kaliningrad Region for Over 3 Hours - Flight Data
9 October, 14:30 GMT
In recent years, Russia has noted an unprecedented NATO buildup along its western borders under the pretext of deterring "Russian aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly reiterated that Russia is open to an equal-footed dialogue with NATO and expects the West to abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала