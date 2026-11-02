https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/us-spy-jet-circles-around-russias-kaliningrad-region-for-about-4-hours-flight-data-1124991376.html
US Spy Jet Circles Around Russia's Kaliningrad Region for About 4 Hours - Flight Data
US Spy Jet Circles Around Russia's Kaliningrad Region for About 4 Hours - Flight Data
Sputnik International
A US reconnaissance aircraft conducted patrols near the borders of the Kaliningrad region for approximately four hours and then landed in Romania, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik on Monday.
2026-11-02T18:42+0000
2026-11-02T18:42+0000
2026-11-02T18:42+0000
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The Bombardier ARTEMIS II aircraft took off from the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase in Romania at approximately 9:10 GMT and headed toward Russia's Kaliningrad Region. As of 11:20 GMT, the plane was moving west along the southern border of the region above Poland. The aircraft was circling around the Kaliningrad region until approximately 15:00 GMT. Then it headed south. At around 16:48 GMT, the aircraft began to descend over Romania and landed at its base at 17:28 GMT. The aircraft was converted by the US company Leidos from a business jet for radar reconnaissance needs. In its military modification, it received the name ARTEMIS II. It is regularly used for flights around the Kaliningrad region and over the Black Sea along Crimea and other southern regions of Russia. In recent years, Russia has noted an unprecedented NATO buildup along its western borders under the pretext of deterring "Russian aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly reiterated that Russia is open to an equal-footed dialogue with NATO and expects the West to abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/us-spy-aircraft-circles-around-kaliningrad-region-for-over-3-hours---flight-data-1124857252.html
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US Spy Jet Circles Around Russia's Kaliningrad Region for About 4 Hours - Flight Data
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US reconnaissance aircraft conducted patrols near the borders of the Kaliningrad region for approximately four hours and then landed in Romania, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik on Monday.
The Bombardier ARTEMIS II aircraft took off from the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase in Romania at approximately 9:10 GMT and headed toward Russia's Kaliningrad Region. As of 11:20 GMT, the plane was moving west along the southern border of the region above Poland.
The aircraft was circling around the Kaliningrad region until approximately 15:00 GMT. Then it headed south. At around 16:48 GMT, the aircraft began to descend over Romania and landed at its base at 17:28 GMT.
The aircraft was converted by the US company Leidos from a business jet for radar reconnaissance needs. In its military modification, it received the name ARTEMIS II. It is regularly used for flights around the Kaliningrad region and over the Black Sea along Crimea and other southern regions of Russia.
In recent years, Russia has noted an unprecedented NATO buildup along its western borders under the pretext of deterring "Russian aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly reiterated that Russia is open to an equal-footed dialogue with NATO and expects the West to abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.