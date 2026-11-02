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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/west-acting-more-aggressively-as-russia-approaches-successful-end-of-operation---shoigu-1124987210.html
West Acting More Aggressively as Russia Approaches Successful End of Operation - Shoigu
West Acting More Aggressively as Russia Approaches Successful End of Operation - Shoigu
Sputnik International
The closer Russia gets to a successful completion of the special military operation, the more aggressive and sophisticated the anti-Russian actions of the West become, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.
2026-11-02T09:31+0000
2026-11-02T09:31+0000
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"Attempts to seize Russian territory, its resources, and enslave our peoples have been made several times, but this has never been achieved militarily. Every time we fought back against the aggressor in a single formation ... The closer we are to victory and the successful completion of the special military operation, the more aggressive and sophisticated these attempts become," Shoigu said at the opening of the Peoples of Russia International Week.Leaders of many European states have chosen a path of escalation, Shoigu said.The Peoples of Russia International Week is held annually in accordance with a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The office of the Russian Security Council serves as the coordinator for the event, while the Roscongress Foundation acts as the operator.
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West Acting More Aggressively as Russia Approaches Successful End of Operation - Shoigu

09:31 GMT 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the Tsentr Group of Forces
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The closer Russia gets to a successful completion of the special military operation, the more aggressive and sophisticated the anti-Russian actions of the West become, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.
"Attempts to seize Russian territory, its resources, and enslave our peoples have been made several times, but this has never been achieved militarily. Every time we fought back against the aggressor in a single formation ... The closer we are to victory and the successful completion of the special military operation, the more aggressive and sophisticated these attempts become," Shoigu said at the opening of the Peoples of Russia International Week.
Leaders of many European states have chosen a path of escalation, Shoigu said.
"Today, amid a tense international situation, the leaders of many European states have opted for a path of military escalation, while cynically disregarding the many needs of their own citizens," Shoigu said.
The Peoples of Russia International Week is held annually in accordance with a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The office of the Russian Security Council serves as the coordinator for the event, while the Roscongress Foundation acts as the operator.
View of Moscow. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
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