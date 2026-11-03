https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/belgium-will-not-yield-to-eu-on-russian-assets-even-if-government-changes---reports-1124994731.html

Belgium Will Not Yield to EU on Russian Assets, Even If Government Changes - Reports

Belgium Will Not Yield to EU on Russian Assets, Even If Government Changes - Reports

Sputnik International

The potential resignation of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever will not alter the country's stance on using frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine, as all Belgian political forces oppose this scheme regardless of their disagreements on other issues, the Rapporteur portal reported.

2026-11-03T09:16+0000

2026-11-03T09:16+0000

2026-11-03T09:16+0000

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On Monday, De Wever offered his government's resignation to King Philippe following the collapse of negotiations among the ruling coalition parties regarding budget deficit cuts. The monarch has deferred a decision on the prime minister's request and has announced consultations with the leaders of the parliamentary majority parties. Even without Bart De Wever at the helm, no future Belgian cabinet is likely to hastily approve a "reparations loan" that utilizes Russian assets to finance Ukraine, the publication said. However, according to the Rapporteur, some political circles within the European Union remain hopeful that De Wever's departure might pave the way for reviving the previously stalled loan scheme for Ukraine, backed by frozen Russian assets. The publication noted that while Belgium remained divided along cultural, linguistic, and political lines, it displayed remarkable unity on rejecting this particular funding scheme for Kiev. It recalled that at the EU summit in December 2025, De Wever succeeded in blocking the advancement of a scheme that had been actively supported by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The plan involved using frozen Russian assets, a significant portion of which are held at the Belgian depository Euroclear, to finance Ukraine. Belgian authorities have previously pointed out on several occasions te legal and financial risks associated with such a mechanism, including the potential for claims to be brought against the Belgian state and Euroclear. Meanwhile, the domestic political crisis in Belgium remains unresolved. According to Rapporteur, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot has estimated the likelihood of snap parliamentary elections at 50%. King Philippe intends to hold consultations with the leaders of the parties in the ruling coalition, after which he will meet with De Wever again on November 6. Russia has repeatedly stated that it views any potential seizure of its sovereign assets as an unlawful appropriation of property and has warned that it would take retaliatory measures. Russian authorities have also pointed out that such actions undermine confidence in the Western financial system.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/belgium-becomes-top-buyer-of-russian-gas-in-june---eurostat-1124578197.html

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