https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/china-opposes-creation-of-digital-iron-curtain---premier-1124994517.html

China Opposes Creation of Digital Iron Curtain

China Opposes Creation of Digital Iron Curtain

Sputnik International

China opposes the erection of a digital iron curtain, Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang said on Tuesday.

2026-11-03T09:12+0000

2026-11-03T09:12+0000

2026-11-03T09:12+0000

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On Internet"We oppose the overgeneralization of the concept of national security and the erection of a digital iron curtain," Li said at the 2026 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit. The faster technological innovation develops, the more strictly security should be controlled, the premier said. Li pointed to the necessity of adhering to a comprehensive and sustainable concept of security, comprehensively strengthening practical cooperation in digital security and preventing uncontrolled abuse of technologies. China will always respect the legitimate cybersecurity concerns of all countries, cooperate with them in overcoming security challenges and jointly build a solid digital security barrier, the premier added.The rapid development of the internet poses unprecedented security risks, creating an urgent need for more controlled technological innovation and stronger security measures, Li Qiang said.Everyone should recognize that as new security threats emerge, their scale will be broader, their methods more concealed, and their impact on the real world increasingly unpredictable, he said.The world is already facing cyberattacks, data theft and data poisoning that undermine social stability and distort public perceptions, as well as deepfakes and disinformation that erode public trust, the premier added."More than 2 billion people worldwide still lack access to the internet," Li said.Ensuring that the benefits of technological progress are accessible to all members of society and that new technologies become a public good serving the entire world is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, with implications for the shared well-being of all humanity, Li added.On AIArtificial intelligence should always remain a tool for humans rather than a replacement for them, Li Qiang said.Many now say that machines are increasingly becoming like people, and people are becoming like machines, which has caused universal concern that people will be controlled by machines and given rise to a sense of crisis regarding the future of humanity, the premier said.No matter how powerful the internet becomes and how advanced artificial intelligence is, people should retain their leading role, ensuring that machines remain reliable tools helping humanity to obtain better work and achieve better self-development, Li added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/us-turns-internet-into-instrument-of-neocolonialism-1124026894.html

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