https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/control-over-senate-more-important-for-us-admin-due-to-its-foreign-policy-role---expert-1124998750.html

Control Over Senate More Important for US Admin. Due to Its Foreign Policy Role - Expert

Control Over Senate More Important for US Admin. Due to Its Foreign Policy Role - Expert

Sputnik International

Сontrol over the Senate is more important for the administration of US President Donald Trump than controlling the House of Representatives, since the Senate plays a key role in foreign policy, Professor at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs Robert Shapiro told RIA Novosti.

2026-11-03T14:45+0000

2026-11-03T14:45+0000

2026-11-03T14:45+0000

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The United States is holding midterm congressional elections on November 3 to elect 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, alongside legislative and gubernatorial races in many states. He also opined that it would be easier for the Republicans to maintain control over the Senate than for the Democrats, since senators are better known to voters. At the same time, the situation is the opposite in the House of Representatives. Both the Senate and the House can initiate investigations into the current administration, but only the House of Representatives can vote to impeach any official, including the president, Shapiro added. Since 1946, the party occupying the White House has managed to gain additional seats in Congress during midterm elections only twice, in 1998 and 2002. The most significant loss occurred in 2010, when the Democrats lost 63 seats in the House and six seats in the Senate.

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