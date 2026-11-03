https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/control-over-senate-more-important-for-us-admin-due-to-its-foreign-policy-role---expert-1124998750.html
Control Over Senate More Important for US Admin. Due to Its Foreign Policy Role - Expert
Control Over Senate More Important for US Admin. Due to Its Foreign Policy Role - Expert
Sputnik International
Сontrol over the Senate is more important for the administration of US President Donald Trump than controlling the House of Representatives, since the Senate plays a key role in foreign policy, Professor at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs Robert Shapiro told RIA Novosti.
2026-11-03T14:45+0000
2026-11-03T14:45+0000
2026-11-03T14:45+0000
americas
us
donald trump
us senate
us house of representatives
us midterms 2026
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101736891_0:131:3177:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_6632b966a65a4b34437d48bfa7b76e78.jpg
The United States is holding midterm congressional elections on November 3 to elect 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, alongside legislative and gubernatorial races in many states. He also opined that it would be easier for the Republicans to maintain control over the Senate than for the Democrats, since senators are better known to voters. At the same time, the situation is the opposite in the House of Representatives. Both the Senate and the House can initiate investigations into the current administration, but only the House of Representatives can vote to impeach any official, including the president, Shapiro added. Since 1946, the party occupying the White House has managed to gain additional seats in Congress during midterm elections only twice, in 1998 and 2002. The most significant loss occurred in 2010, when the Democrats lost 63 seats in the House and six seats in the Senate.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/us-holds-midterm-elections-1124992962.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101736891_223:0:2954:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f02e0de8e9b2000267791b324b87baa9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, us senate, us house of representatives, us midterms 2026
us, donald trump, us senate, us house of representatives, us midterms 2026
Control Over Senate More Important for US Admin. Due to Its Foreign Policy Role - Expert
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Сontrol over the Senate is more important for the administration of US President Donald Trump than controlling the House of Representatives, since the Senate plays a key role in foreign policy, Professor at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs Robert Shapiro told RIA Novosti.
The United States is holding midterm congressional elections on November 3 to elect 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, alongside legislative and gubernatorial races in many states.
"Control of both the Senate and House are important, but the Senate is more important ... the Senate is important since in confirm presidential appointments - and especially judicial appointments, including the Supreme Court. Also that Senate has to approve particular foreign treaties or pacts that are more than presidential foreign agreements," Shapiro said.
He also opined that it would be easier for the Republicans to maintain control over the Senate than for the Democrats, since senators are better known to voters. At the same time, the situation is the opposite in the House of Representatives.
"Historically, the opposition party picks up House seats in the midterm elections since the party in control of the White House is punished more for any poor performance than it is rewarded for accomplishments," the expert noted.
Both the Senate and the House can initiate investigations into the current administration, but only the House of Representatives can vote to impeach any official, including the president, Shapiro added.
Since 1946, the party occupying the White House has managed to gain additional seats in Congress during midterm elections only twice, in 1998 and 2002. The most significant loss occurred in 2010, when the Democrats lost 63 seats in the House and six seats in the Senate.