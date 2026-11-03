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LIVE UPDATES: US Holds Midterm Elections
LIVE UPDATES: US Holds Midterm Elections
Sputnik International
The US midterm elections are taking place on November 3, 2026.
2026-11-03T11:12+0000
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us, senate, us congress, us midterms 2026, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
us, senate, us congress, us midterms 2026, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
People cast ballots during early voting ahead of the midterm elections - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: US Holds Midterm Elections

11:12 GMT 03.11.2026 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 03.11.2026)
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The US midterm elections are taking place on November 3, 2026.
Sputnik brings you live updates from the United States, where the House of Representatives and part of the Senate are to be updated as a result of the midterm elections.
The elections are taking place amid high tensions between the Republican and the Democratic parties over numerous domestic and foreign affairs issues.
Additionally, 34 out of 50 US states elect governors for four years during the midterms
Follow Sputnik's updates!
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11:44 GMT 03.11.2026
Shock in South Carolina: Lindsey Graham's Sister Darline Could Lose His Senate Seat
Neocon warmonger Lindsey Graham*'s sister Darline Graham faces an unexpectedly tough race for South Carolina Senate, with polls showing a statistical tie, and the once-safe Republican seat is now at risk of flipping.
Darline Graham was appointed to fill her late brother's Senate seat in July and is now running for a full term. However, as a political newcomer, she has struggled on the campaign trail, most notably during a primary debate when she was asked about Taiwan and the South China Sea and admitted, "National security is not my thing".
A New York Times/Siena College poll shows her support at less than 1 percentage point ahead of Democratic opponent Annie Andrews, putting the race in a tie.
South Carolina has not elected a Democratic senator since 1998, but this race is now forcing Republicans to invest resources in a state that was once considered safe.
*Listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia
11:43 GMT 03.11.2026
How Israel is a key issue to the US midterms
Growing opposition to continued US support for Israel has put pressure on both major parties, weakening the traditional bipartisan consensus on Israel.
Gaza and the Iran war have served as the catalyst for this stunning reversal.
Both parties face internal splits.
Democrats are increasingly divided between progressives demanding restrictions on arms transfers to Israel and establishment figures defending the alliance, with AIPAC's campaign spending itself becoming a liability.
In New York's June Democratic primaries, two incumbent congressmen (Rep. Dan Goldman; Rep. Adriano Espaillat) were toppled by challengers who made opposition to Israel's Gaza campaign and US military support a central campaign issue.
Republican favorability toward Israel is still higher than among Democrats, yet polls show they face a growing divide between traditional pro-Israel conservatives and younger anti-interventionist voters.
The impact varies by state:
Michigan is a sensitive battleground, with its roughly 400,000 Arab Americans and 120,000 Jewish residents.
The divide was illustrated in the Senate race where Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over her own Senate nominee, Abdul El-Sayed - explicitly citing his criticism of Israel.
In Georgia, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas, a YouGov survey found majorities backed blocking US bomb transfers to Israel, from 51% in North Carolina to 65% in Maine.
Public opinion is shifting.
60% of Americans view Israel unfavorably, up from 42% in 2022; among Democrats, the figure is 80% (Pew)
56% favor reducing or ending US military aid (Chicago Council)
among 18- to 49-year-olds, unfavorable views reach 80% among Democrats and 57% among Republicans
In a historic shift, Gallup found that 41% sympathize more with Palestinians, against 36% with Israelis - the first time in its tracking.
11:15 GMT 03.11.2026
A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo., on March 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
Americas
Divided Government, Deeper Divisions: What a Midterms Loss Could Mean for Trump's Foreign Policy
07:52 GMT
11:12 GMT 03.11.2026
Voting Has Begun in the US Midterm Elections
Voting is getting underway in several US states as polling stations begin opening at 6 a.m. ET.
The first states include Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia, although opening times vary by location.
Americans are voting to determine control of both chambers of Congress, with all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats up for election.
Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in Congress, with 53 seats in the Senate, compared to 45 held by Democrats and two independent senators who caucus with them. The current House of Representatives is made up of 218 Republicans, 214 Democrats, one independent and two vacant seats.
The Republican Party risks losing control of the House of Representatives, according to analysts. Experts attribute this vulnerability to declining approval ratings for the Trump administration amid the military campaign against Iran and rising fuel and consumer prices.
However, the party of the incumbent president in the United States traditionally loses seats in midterms. Only twice since 1946 has the party of the sitting president won additional seats in the lower house as a result of midterm elections, namely in 1998 and 2002.
In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
Americas
Seven Swing States That Could Decide Who Controls US Senate After Midterms
10:02 GMT
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