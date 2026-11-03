LIVE UPDATES: US Holds Midterm Elections

Growing opposition to continued US support for Israel has put pressure on both major parties, weakening the traditional bipartisan consensus on Israel.
Gaza and the Iran war have served as the catalyst for this stunning reversal.
Both parties face internal splits.
Democrats are increasingly divided between progressives demanding restrictions on arms transfers to Israel and establishment figures defending the alliance, with AIPAC's campaign spending itself becoming a liability.
In New York's June Democratic primaries, two incumbent congressmen (Rep. Dan Goldman; Rep. Adriano Espaillat) were toppled by challengers who made opposition to Israel's Gaza campaign and US military support a central campaign issue.
Republican favorability toward Israel is still higher than among Democrats, yet polls show they face a growing divide between traditional pro-Israel conservatives and younger anti-interventionist voters.
The impact varies by state:
Michigan is a sensitive battleground, with its roughly 400,000 Arab Americans and 120,000 Jewish residents.
The divide was illustrated in the Senate race where Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over her own Senate nominee, Abdul El-Sayed - explicitly citing his criticism of Israel.
In Georgia, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas, a YouGov survey found majorities backed blocking US bomb transfers to Israel, from 51% in North Carolina to 65% in Maine.
Public opinion is shifting.
60% of Americans view Israel unfavorably, up from 42% in 2022; among Democrats, the figure is 80% (Pew)
56% favor reducing or ending US military aid (Chicago Council)
among 18- to 49-year-olds, unfavorable views reach 80% among Democrats and 57% among Republicans
In a historic shift, Gallup found that 41% sympathize more with Palestinians, against 36% with Israelis - the first time in its tracking.