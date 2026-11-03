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Final Composition of Russian Delegation For Talks to Be Approved by Putin Later - Kremlin
Final Composition of Russian Delegation For Talks to Be Approved by Putin Later - Kremlin
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The final composition of the Russian delegation for the talks in Abu Dhabi will be approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
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"There will be representatives from various agencies, including the Foreign Ministry. [Russian presidential aide Vladimir] Medinsky will lead the delegation. However, the exact composition will be confirmed by the president later," Peskov told reporters.The next round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, Peskov said earlier.
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Final Composition of Russian Delegation For Talks to Be Approved by Putin Later - Kremlin

14:31 GMT 03.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The final composition of the Russian delegation for the talks in Abu Dhabi will be approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"There will be representatives from various agencies, including the Foreign Ministry. [Russian presidential aide Vladimir] Medinsky will lead the delegation. However, the exact composition will be confirmed by the president later," Peskov told reporters.
The next round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, Peskov said earlier.
Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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Russia, US and Ukraine to Hold New Talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 - Kremlin
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