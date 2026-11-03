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Final Composition of Russian Delegation For Talks to Be Approved by Putin Later - Kremlin
Final Composition of Russian Delegation For Talks to Be Approved by Putin Later - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The final composition of the Russian delegation for the talks in Abu Dhabi will be approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2026-11-03T14:31+0000
2026-11-03T14:31+0000
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"There will be representatives from various agencies, including the Foreign Ministry. [Russian presidential aide Vladimir] Medinsky will lead the delegation. However, the exact composition will be confirmed by the president later," Peskov told reporters.The next round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, Peskov said earlier.
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Final Composition of Russian Delegation For Talks to Be Approved by Putin Later - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The final composition of the Russian delegation for the talks in Abu Dhabi will be approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"There will be representatives from various agencies, including the Foreign Ministry. [Russian presidential aide Vladimir] Medinsky will lead the delegation. However, the exact composition will be confirmed by the president later," Peskov told reporters.
The next round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, Peskov said earlier.