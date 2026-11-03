https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/russia-us-and-ukraine-to-hold-new-talks-in-abu-dhabi-on-november-10-11---kremlin-1124994994.html

Russia, US and Ukraine to Hold New Talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 - Kremlin

Russia, US and Ukraine to Hold New Talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The next round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky will remain Russia's chief negotiator.

2026-11-03T09:58+0000

2026-11-03T09:58+0000

2026-11-03T09:58+0000

world

dmitry peskov

russia

ukraine

apec

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/11/1123647402_0:53:3453:1995_1920x0_80_0_0_10e48c0135476ae421a4e1c5bd2bb643.jpg

On Ukrainian Torture ChamberThe scandal with the discovery of a torture chamber near Kiev gained worldwide attention, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.On Monday, Ukrainian media reported that armed men were holding about 40 people in the basement of a house in the Kiev Region. National Guard head Olexandr Pivnenko said that servicemen were being held in the basement, including some who had left their unit without authorization.European structures are doing everything possible to protect Ukraine from any scandals, including the discovery of a torture chamber near Kiev, Peskov added.On Ukraine's Manpower IssuesThe amount of Kiev's problems with the personnel will obviously only increase, Peskov said.Ukraine's problems with personnel are known not only to Russia, but also to observers all over world, Peskov said, adding that Ukraine is also experiencing difficulties with those who would like to fight for its interests."Those who do not want to fight for the Kiev regime, they can surrender to our military. We have been talking about this for quite a long time," Peskov said.On Ukrainian Strikes Against Energy FacilitiesRussia is taking measures to minimize the consequences of the Ukrainian armed forces' strikes on energy infrastructure, Peskov said.Ukraine continue attacks on the Russian energy infrastructure, the spokesman told reporters, adding that Russia continues the special military operation to deprive Ukraine of the opportunity to strike at energy infrastructure.Russia has increased measures to protect its energy infrastructure, but it is impossible to fully insure against attacks by Ukraine, the official added.On Russia-China-US Meeting at APEC SummitRussia, China and the United States are working to organize a meeting of the leaders at the APEC summit, Moscow expects that it will be completed in the near future, Peskov said.The APEC Summit will be held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18-19.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/torture-chambers-are-systematic-phenomenon-in-ukraine---russian-diplomat-1124993821.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dmitry peskov, russia, ukraine, apec