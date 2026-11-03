https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/french-politician-calls-for-cutting-off-aid-to-ukraine-after-torture-chamber-reports-1124996604.html
French Politician Calls for Cutting Off Aid to Ukraine After Torture Chamber Reports
French Politician Calls for Cutting Off Aid to Ukraine After Torture Chamber Reports
Sputnik International
French presidential candidate and The Patriots party leader Florian Philippot called on the European Union on Tuesday to cut off aid to Ukraine, citing the reports about a torture chamber near Kiev.
2026-11-03T12:28+0000
2026-11-03T12:28+0000
2026-11-03T12:28+0000
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On Monday, Ukrainian media reported that armed men were holding about 40 people in the basement of a house in the Kiev Region. National Guard head Olexandr Pivnenko said that servicemen were being held in the basement, including some who had left their unit without authorization. Ukrainian media reported that a crowd had gathered near the house, chanting "shame" and filming what was happening. The protest action escalated into a violent clash between civilians and police. Eyewitnesses heard gunshots. Ukrainian military ombudswoman Olha Reshetylova said that an inspection had been ordered into the incident. Artem Dmytruk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament who had left the country, said that protesters near the unofficial prison in the Kiev region were beaten by people sent by Vladimir Zelensky, who also used firearms against Ukrainian citizens. Some protesters were killed, others were injured, Dmytruk said.
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French Politician Calls for Cutting Off Aid to Ukraine After Torture Chamber Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French presidential candidate and The Patriots party leader Florian Philippot called on the European Union on Tuesday to cut off aid to Ukraine, citing the reports about a torture chamber near Kiev.
On Monday, Ukrainian media reported that armed men were holding about 40 people in the basement of a house in the Kiev Region. National Guard head Olexandr Pivnenko said that servicemen were being held in the basement, including some who had left their unit without authorization.
"And we are arming and funding this? Stop! Not one more euro, not one more French weapon for Ukraine! Let us wipe out corruption! Long live peace," Philippot wrote on X.
Ukrainian media reported that a crowd had gathered near the house, chanting "shame" and filming what was happening. The protest action escalated into a violent clash between civilians and police. Eyewitnesses heard gunshots. Ukrainian military ombudswoman Olha Reshetylova said that an inspection had been ordered into the incident.
Artem Dmytruk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament who had left the country, said that protesters near the unofficial prison in the Kiev region were beaten by people sent by Vladimir Zelensky, who also used firearms against Ukrainian citizens. Some protesters were killed, others were injured, Dmytruk said.