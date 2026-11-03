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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/torture-chambers-are-systematic-phenomenon-in-ukraine---russian-diplomat-1124993821.html
Torture Chambers Are Systematic Phenomenon in Ukraine - Russian Diplomat
Torture Chambers Are Systematic Phenomenon in Ukraine - Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
A riot in Ukraine over torture chambers was a matter of time: this is a systemic phenomenon that the Ukrainian authorities are perfectly aware of, Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
2026-11-03T08:15+0000
2026-11-03T08:15+0000
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The fact that within a few hours both the head of Ukraine's National Guard and the head of Zelensky's office rushed there shows that the authorities of the Kiev regime are perfectly aware of an entire system of such pits, zindans, and prisons that exist on the territory of Ukraine," Miroshnik said.The ambassador noted that in this connection he has a question for the "numerous international human rights organizations that have degraded into Ukrainian propagandists."
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Torture Chambers Are Systematic Phenomenon in Ukraine - Russian Diplomat

08:15 GMT 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Kin CheungVolodymyr Zelensky at Downing Street, London, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.
Volodymyr Zelensky at Downing Street, London, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
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A riot in Ukraine over torture chambers was a matter of time: this is a systemic phenomenon that the Ukrainian authorities are perfectly aware of, Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
The fact that within a few hours both the head of Ukraine's National Guard and the head of Zelensky's office rushed there shows that the authorities of the Kiev regime are perfectly aware of an entire system of such pits, zindans, and prisons that exist on the territory of Ukraine," Miroshnik said.
The ambassador noted that in this connection he has a question for the "numerous international human rights organizations that have degraded into Ukrainian propagandists."
"How do they do their work if they do not see such a mass phenomenon as torture chambers and places of torment of forcibly mobilized Ukrainian citizens and Ukrainian formations?" he added.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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Russia’s Zakharova Slams Ukraine for Torturing People in Improvized Concentration Camp
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