https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/torture-chambers-are-systematic-phenomenon-in-ukraine---russian-diplomat-1124993821.html
Torture Chambers Are Systematic Phenomenon in Ukraine - Russian Diplomat
Torture Chambers Are Systematic Phenomenon in Ukraine - Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
A riot in Ukraine over torture chambers was a matter of time: this is a systemic phenomenon that the Ukrainian authorities are perfectly aware of, Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
2026-11-03T08:15+0000
2026-11-03T08:15+0000
2026-11-03T08:15+0000
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The fact that within a few hours both the head of Ukraine's National Guard and the head of Zelensky's office rushed there shows that the authorities of the Kiev regime are perfectly aware of an entire system of such pits, zindans, and prisons that exist on the territory of Ukraine," Miroshnik said.The ambassador noted that in this connection he has a question for the "numerous international human rights organizations that have degraded into Ukrainian propagandists."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/russias-zakharova-slams-ukraine-for-turturing-people-in-improvized-concentration-camp-1124992807.html
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ukraine, russian foreign ministry, rodion miroshnik, kiev
ukraine, russian foreign ministry, rodion miroshnik, kiev
Torture Chambers Are Systematic Phenomenon in Ukraine - Russian Diplomat
A riot in Ukraine over torture chambers was a matter of time: this is a systemic phenomenon that the Ukrainian authorities are perfectly aware of, Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
The fact that within a few hours both the head of Ukraine's National Guard and the head of Zelensky's office rushed there shows that the authorities of the Kiev regime are perfectly aware of an entire system of such pits, zindans, and prisons that exist on the territory of Ukraine," Miroshnik said.
The ambassador noted that in this connection he has a question for the "numerous international human rights organizations that have degraded into Ukrainian propagandists."
"How do they do their work if they do not see such a mass phenomenon as torture chambers and places of torment of forcibly mobilized Ukrainian citizens and Ukrainian formations?" he added.