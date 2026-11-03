https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/hundreds-of-students-take-to-streets-in-central-paris-despite-official-ban-1125000950.html

Hundreds of Students Take to Streets in Central Paris Despite Official Ban

Hundreds of Students Take to Streets in Central Paris Despite Official Ban

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hundreds of students gathered on Tuesday for a demonstration near the Pantheon in Paris, the final resting place of many prominent French... 03.11.2026, Sputnik International

2026-11-03T18:24+0000

2026-11-03T18:24+0000

2026-11-03T18:24+0000

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In late October, the Paris Administrative Court, to which the students had appealed following the announcement of the ban, ruled in favor of the authorities. They were permitted to hold their demonstration only on the outskirts of the capital. Despite this, students began gathering on the streets surrounding the Pantheon. Police are preventing the demonstrators from reaching the monument itself. Approximately 200 people are participating in the demonstration, which is taking place in a calm atmosphere. Law enforcement officers in full riot gear are present at the scene, though they are not dispersing the students. About ten police vehicles are stationed nearby. The protests began in France in mid-September, when high school students in the Paris suburbs took to the streets to demand improvements to their schools. They were later joined by people unhappy with rising prices, and the demonstrations spread to other regions. The largest event was a nationwide protest on October 17, which, according to the Interior Ministry, drew approximately 550,000 participants.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/french-police-detained-over-1400-protesters-on-saturday---interior-minister-1124939810.html

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