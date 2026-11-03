https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/indonesian-sultan-praises-putins-respect-for-muslims-1124992544.html
Indonesian Sultan Praises Putin's Respect for Muslims
Indonesian Sultan Praises Putin's Respect for Muslims
Sputnik International
Indonesian Sultan Cevi Yusuf Isnendar Al-Banjari told Sputnik that he greatly appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin's respect for Muslims.
2026-11-03T06:18+0000
2026-11-03T06:18+0000
2026-11-03T06:18+0000
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"I am impressed by the respect President Putin shows toward Muslims. There are a great many Muslims in Indonesia," Al-Banjari said. The sultan added that he was also interested in the place that Islam occupies within Russian culture. The Sultanate of Banjar emerged in the early 16th century in the southern part of the island of Kalimantan and played a significant role in the spread of Islam in this part of the Indonesian archipelago. Its first ruler was Sultan Suriansyah. In May 2025, Indonesian Culture Minister Fadli Zon presented the crown to Al-Banjari during a ceremony in Jakarta. The title of sultan that he received is linked to the preservation of Banjar cultural traditions and the development of local arts.
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Indonesian Sultan Praises Putin's Respect for Muslims
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Indonesian Sultan Cevi Yusuf Isnendar Al-Banjari told Sputnik that he greatly appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin's respect for Muslims.
"I am impressed by the respect President Putin shows toward Muslims. There are a great many Muslims in Indonesia," Al-Banjari said.
The sultan added that he was also interested in the place that Islam occupies within Russian culture.
"I wonder how Russian culture can be so diverse while still maintaining its Islamic tradition," he said.
The Sultanate of Banjar emerged in the early 16th century in the southern part of the island of Kalimantan and played a significant role in the spread of Islam in this part of the Indonesian archipelago. Its first ruler was Sultan Suriansyah.
In May 2025, Indonesian Culture Minister Fadli Zon presented the crown to Al-Banjari during a ceremony in Jakarta. The title of sultan that he received is linked to the preservation of Banjar cultural traditions and the development of local arts.