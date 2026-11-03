https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/iran-on-highest-state-of-military-readiness-amid-possible-us-strikes---official-1124994266.html
Iran Goes on Red Alert Amid Looming US Strike - Official
Iran Goes on Red Alert Amid Looming US Strike - Official
Sputnik International
Iran is at the highest state of military readiness amid the possibility
2026-11-03T09:00+0000
2026-11-03T09:00+0000
2026-11-03T09:25+0000
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"The countries in the region should know that Iran, with its finger on the trigger, is ready for battle and has given the US side a strong and reasonable response. Currently, the ball is in the US’s court when it comes to preventing war. At the same time, in the military sphere, we are at the highest level of readiness for defense," Ghalibaf said on Telegram. He warned the United States against making a "strategic mistake." Meanwhile, Iran and the US are engaged in intensive talks through intermediaries to resolve the conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of a resumption in hostilities still exists. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have surged in most countries.
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Iran Goes on Red Alert Amid Looming US Strike - Official
09:00 GMT 03.11.2026 (Updated: 09:25 GMT 03.11.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has raised its military to its highest state of readiness amid the possibility of US strikes, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday.
"The countries in the region should know that Iran, with its finger on the trigger, is ready for battle and has given the US side a strong and reasonable response. Currently, the ball is in the US’s court when it comes to preventing war. At the same time, in the military sphere, we are at the highest level of readiness for defense," Ghalibaf said on Telegram.
He warned the United States against making a "strategic mistake."
Meanwhile, Iran and the US are engaged in intensive talks through intermediaries to resolve the conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of a resumption in hostilities still exists. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have surged in most countries.