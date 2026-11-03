https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/trump-again-does-not-rule-out-us-strikes-on-pickaxe-mountain-in-iran-1124992429.html
Trump Again Does Not Rule Out US Strikes on Pickaxe Mountain in Iran
Trump Again Does Not Rule Out US Strikes on Pickaxe Mountain in Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has once again not ruled out that the United States could strike Pickaxe Mountain in Iran.
2026-11-03T06:15+0000
2026-11-03T06:15+0000
2026-11-03T06:15+0000
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"We bombed out all of their potential nuclear power. Now we might have to go after Pickaxe, but that's not a big deal… Literally, we can do that in one hour," Trump told Fox News. Trump said on September 10 that the US had detected some "little activity" in the area around Pickaxe Mountain in Iran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected these accusations as baseless, saying that Tehran would not leave US strikes on Pickaxe Mountain unanswered. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/iran-engaged-in-intensive-consultations-with-us-via-intermediaries---foreign-minister-1124990641.html
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Trump Again Does Not Rule Out US Strikes on Pickaxe Mountain in Iran
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has once again not ruled out that the United States could strike Pickaxe Mountain in Iran.
"We bombed out all of their potential nuclear power. Now we might have to go after Pickaxe, but that's not a big deal… Literally, we can do that in one hour," Trump told Fox News.
Trump said on September 10 that the US had detected some "little activity" in the area around Pickaxe Mountain in Iran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected these accusations as baseless, saying that Tehran would not leave US strikes on Pickaxe Mountain unanswered.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.