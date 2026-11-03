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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/trump-again-does-not-rule-out-us-strikes-on-pickaxe-mountain-in-iran-1124992429.html
Trump Again Does Not Rule Out US Strikes on Pickaxe Mountain in Iran
Trump Again Does Not Rule Out US Strikes on Pickaxe Mountain in Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has once again not ruled out that the United States could strike Pickaxe Mountain in Iran.
2026-11-03T06:15+0000
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"We bombed out all of their potential nuclear power. Now we might have to go after Pickaxe, but that's not a big deal… Literally, we can do that in one hour," Trump told Fox News. Trump said on September 10 that the US had detected some "little activity" in the area around Pickaxe Mountain in Iran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected these accusations as baseless, saying that Tehran would not leave US strikes on Pickaxe Mountain unanswered. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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Trump Again Does Not Rule Out US Strikes on Pickaxe Mountain in Iran

06:15 GMT 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has once again not ruled out that the United States could strike Pickaxe Mountain in Iran.
"We bombed out all of their potential nuclear power. Now we might have to go after Pickaxe, but that's not a big deal… Literally, we can do that in one hour," Trump told Fox News.
Trump said on September 10 that the US had detected some "little activity" in the area around Pickaxe Mountain in Iran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected these accusations as baseless, saying that Tehran would not leave US strikes on Pickaxe Mountain unanswered.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks on during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (Ramil Sitdikov/Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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Iran Engaged in 'Intensive' Consultations With US Via Intermediaries - Foreign Minister
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