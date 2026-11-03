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Lavrov Calls US Sharing Information on Possible Terror Attack 'Normal Intelligence Work'
Lavrov Calls US Sharing Information on Possible Terror Attack 'Normal Intelligence Work'
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described on Tuesday the United States providing information about a possible terrorist attack in Moscow as standard work for intelligence services.
2026-11-03T16:26+0000
2026-11-03T16:26+0000
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"Well, if they find out about a planned terrorist attack and inform us, I consider that to be standard work for intelligence services. By the way, we also helped the Americans back in the day, and this kind of cooperation continues," Lavrov said at a briefing following the plenary session of the fourth Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security. Information regarding the preparation of a terrorist attack in Moscow had been received from the American side, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Sunday. The fourth Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security is being held in Minsk from November 3-4.More than 600 participants from 50 countries are attending the event, including representatives of the Union State of Belarus and Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other international organizations.
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Lavrov Calls US Sharing Information on Possible Terror Attack 'Normal Intelligence Work'

16:26 GMT 03.11.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described on Tuesday the United States providing information about a possible terrorist attack in Moscow as standard work for intelligence services.
"Well, if they find out about a planned terrorist attack and inform us, I consider that to be standard work for intelligence services. By the way, we also helped the Americans back in the day, and this kind of cooperation continues," Lavrov said at a briefing following the plenary session of the fourth Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.
Information regarding the preparation of a terrorist attack in Moscow had been received from the American side, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Sunday.
The fourth Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security is being held in Minsk from November 3-4.
FSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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More than 600 participants from 50 countries are attending the event, including representatives of the Union State of Belarus and Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other international organizations.
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