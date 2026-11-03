International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/lavrov-russia-has-no-intention-of-going-to-war-with-europe-1124995401.html
Lavrov: Russia Has No Intention of Going to War With Europe
Lavrov: Russia Has No Intention of Going to War With Europe
Sputnik International
However, Russia is ready if Europe launches a war, but it would be a “very short one,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a conference on Eurasian... 03.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-03T10:45+0000
2026-11-03T10:45+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
west
european union (eu)
nato
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/06/1124842428_0:150:3107:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_2bae3bd9272ff5ff4964e8dd61d92f51.jpg
Prospects for a realistic dialogue with Europe are not yet visible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday."So far, there is no prospect of a realistic dialogue with Europe, moreover, the West is going against the objective historical trend towards multipolarity and is trying to extend its influence to the eastern part of Eurasia," Lavrov said.The EU is seeking to build a security system in Europe against Russia and Belarus, Lavrov said.Calls to agree to a truce are aimed only at giving Ukraine a respite, Lavrov said."All these wailings are aimed exclusively at giving Kiev a respite to restore its combat potential at the expense of external sponsors of this regime," the minister stressed.The IV International Conference on Eurasian Security is being held in Minsk on November 3-4. More than 600 participants from 50 countries are taking part, including Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and the leadership of the Union State, the CIS, the CSTO, the OSCE, the SCO and other international organizations.Other key statements:Lavrov noted that the world is increasingly calling for a new international order, although many countries oppose such a shift.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/csto-secretary-general-notes-danger-of-europes-militarization-bellicose-rhetoric-1124589554.html
russia
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/06/1124842428_189:0:2920:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_07dad139ed682f606180eafd12e0f00c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov, russia, west, european union (eu), nato
sergey lavrov, russia, west, european union (eu), nato

Lavrov: Russia Has No Intention of Going to War With Europe

10:45 GMT 03.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
However, Russia is ready if Europe launches a war, but it would be a “very short one,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a conference on Eurasian security.
Prospects for a realistic dialogue with Europe are not yet visible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"So far, there is no prospect of a realistic dialogue with Europe, moreover, the West is going against the objective historical trend towards multipolarity and is trying to extend its influence to the eastern part of Eurasia," Lavrov said.
The EU is seeking to build a security system in Europe against Russia and Belarus, Lavrov said.
"They wanted, absolutely certainly, and probably continue to want to turn the OSCE into an instrument of ideological servicing in their interests, in NATO's interests, as well as the interests of the European Union, which is rapidly evolving from an integrationist socio-economic association into an aggressive militarist bloc with an anti-Russian and anti-Belarusian orientation," Lavrov.
Calls to agree to a truce are aimed only at giving Ukraine a respite, Lavrov said.
"When we hear the wailing — in the case of the Ukrainian crisis, which Brussels has turned into a bogeyman in the fight against our country — they call for an immediate ceasefire and for agreeing to an energy, food, air, or sea truce — all this is not needed for peace. We have been convinced of this many times," he said.
"All these wailings are aimed exclusively at giving Kiev a respite to restore its combat potential at the expense of external sponsors of this regime," the minister stressed.
The IV International Conference on Eurasian Security is being held in Minsk on November 3-4. More than 600 participants from 50 countries are taking part, including Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and the leadership of the Union State, the CIS, the CSTO, the OSCE, the SCO and other international organizations.
Other key statements:
Russia welcomes cooperation with countries willing to abandon confrontation, but will not pursue anyone for dialogue
The West is pursuing military expansion in the Arctic, where the EU has adopted a confrontational strategy
Europe wants to preserve the “Nazi regime” in Ukraine by freezing the conflict along the current front line and deploying so-called stabilization forces, while Russia insists on addressing the root causes of the Ukraine conflict rather than accepting another temporary ceasefire
Russia opposes any military presence in the Caspian Sea and expects the ratification of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea to help prevent it
Lavrov noted that the world is increasingly calling for a new international order, although many countries oppose such a shift.
A German officer of the NATO contingent deployed in Macedonia looks through his binoculars - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2026
World
CSTO Secretary General Notes Danger of Europe's Militarization, Bellicose Rhetoric
17 August, 07:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала