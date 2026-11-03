https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/lavrov-russia-has-no-intention-of-going-to-war-with-europe-1124995401.html

Lavrov: Russia Has No Intention of Going to War With Europe

Lavrov: Russia Has No Intention of Going to War With Europe

Sputnik International

However, Russia is ready if Europe launches a war, but it would be a “very short one,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a conference on Eurasian... 03.11.2026, Sputnik International

2026-11-03T10:45+0000

2026-11-03T10:45+0000

2026-11-03T10:45+0000

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sergey lavrov

russia

west

european union (eu)

nato

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Prospects for a realistic dialogue with Europe are not yet visible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday."So far, there is no prospect of a realistic dialogue with Europe, moreover, the West is going against the objective historical trend towards multipolarity and is trying to extend its influence to the eastern part of Eurasia," Lavrov said.The EU is seeking to build a security system in Europe against Russia and Belarus, Lavrov said.Calls to agree to a truce are aimed only at giving Ukraine a respite, Lavrov said."All these wailings are aimed exclusively at giving Kiev a respite to restore its combat potential at the expense of external sponsors of this regime," the minister stressed.The IV International Conference on Eurasian Security is being held in Minsk on November 3-4. More than 600 participants from 50 countries are taking part, including Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and the leadership of the Union State, the CIS, the CSTO, the OSCE, the SCO and other international organizations.Other key statements:Lavrov noted that the world is increasingly calling for a new international order, although many countries oppose such a shift.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/csto-secretary-general-notes-danger-of-europes-militarization-bellicose-rhetoric-1124589554.html

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sergey lavrov, russia, west, european union (eu), nato