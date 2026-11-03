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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/low-gas-stocks-in-europe-could-prolong-global-market-shortage---iea-1124994391.html
Low Gas Stocks in Europe Could Prolong Global Market Shortage - IEA
Low Gas Stocks in Europe Could Prolong Global Market Shortage - IEA
Sputnik International
Europe’s gas inventories are at their lowest levels in years, which could prolong the global gas market deficit through the end of the year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.
2026-11-03T09:04+0000
2026-11-03T09:04+0000
world
european union (eu)
liquefied natural gas (lng)
international energy agency (iea)
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"Europe is entering the winter heating season with its lowest natural gas storage levels in more than a decade, potentially extending tight conditions in global gas markets well into 2027," the statement read. The European Union is entering the heating season with its lowest gas reserves since 2013, the statement added. This increases its dependence on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports and makes it more vulnerable in the event of a cold winter or supply disruptions, it read. The IEA forecasts that global LNG supply will decline by 3%, or nearly 20 billion cubic meters, this year. The virtual halt in LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz has led to a drop of more than 60 billion cubic meters in exports from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates between March and October. Gas prices in Asia and Europe have reached their highest levels since the peaks of 2022-2023, according to the statement. According to the IEA, low gas inventories in Europe and limited storage capacity in Asian and South American countries could intensify competition for available LNG cargoes and push spot prices even higher. Europe’s low inventory levels could also significantly increase the need to inject gas into storage facilities before summer, potentially worsening the global market deficit, the agency said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/europe-entering-winter-more-vulnerable-due-to-low-gas-storage-levels-equinor-ceo-1124991616.html
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european union (eu), liquefied natural gas (lng), international energy agency (iea)

Low Gas Stocks in Europe Could Prolong Global Market Shortage - IEA

09:04 GMT 03.11.2026
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Leltschuk / Go to the mediabankPiping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany.
Piping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe’s gas inventories are at their lowest levels in years, which could prolong the global gas market deficit through the end of the year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.
"Europe is entering the winter heating season with its lowest natural gas storage levels in more than a decade, potentially extending tight conditions in global gas markets well into 2027," the statement read.
The European Union is entering the heating season with its lowest gas reserves since 2013, the statement added. This increases its dependence on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports and makes it more vulnerable in the event of a cold winter or supply disruptions, it read.
The IEA forecasts that global LNG supply will decline by 3%, or nearly 20 billion cubic meters, this year. The virtual halt in LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz has led to a drop of more than 60 billion cubic meters in exports from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates between March and October. Gas prices in Asia and Europe have reached their highest levels since the peaks of 2022-2023, according to the statement.
According to the IEA, low gas inventories in Europe and limited storage capacity in Asian and South American countries could intensify competition for available LNG cargoes and push spot prices even higher. Europe’s low inventory levels could also significantly increase the need to inject gas into storage facilities before summer, potentially worsening the global market deficit, the agency said.
A worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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