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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/no-president-no-election-will-ever-stop-americas-war-machine-usmc-veteran-1124996859.html
No President, No Election Will Change US Commitment to Wage Aggressive Wars — USMC Veteran
No President, No Election Will Change US Commitment to Wage Aggressive Wars — USMC Veteran
Sputnik International
The United States spent every single day of the past two and a half decades in pursuit of “global primacy through coercion, interference, and political capture - using military, financial, economic, and political means,” veteran geopolitical analyst and former US Marine Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.
2026-11-03T12:53+0000
2026-11-03T12:53+0000
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“Each US presidential administration this 21st century took office promising voters they would end US wars of aggression and interventions around the globe only to further expand existing wars and start new wars once in office,” says Berletic.Basically, no matter who ends up in the US Congress as a result of the current midterm elections, the US will stay the course.“US foreign policy is determined by powerful unelected corporations and financial institutions who control both US political parties through extensive lobbying to advance US primacy and thus profits and reach worldwide,” Berletic explains.“Until these special interests are exposed and displaced from America’s political landscape, no meaningful change will occur except for that which the multipolar world can exert externally.”Meanwhile, the elections in the US help manage “public perception” at home by “creating excuses and scapegoats for the worst outcomes of US foreign and domestic policy.”As for the current shifts in America’s approach to the Ukrainian conflict, the US is using diplomatic overtures to “reframe its own proxy war on Russia in Ukraine as a ‘European’ war and avoid the consequences of a war the US itself is still essentially fighting against Russia.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/trump-again-does-not-rule-out-us-strikes-on-pickaxe-mountain-in-iran-1124992429.html
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No President, No Election Will Change US Commitment to Wage Aggressive Wars — USMC Veteran

12:53 GMT 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Karim KadimUS soldiers participate in a military exercise to help train Iraqi security forces in Taji, north of Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, March 21, 2015
US soldiers participate in a military exercise to help train Iraqi security forces in Taji, north of Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, March 21, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Karim Kadim
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The United States spent every single day of the past two and a half decades in pursuit of “global primacy through coercion, interference, and political capture - using military, financial, economic, and political means,” veteran geopolitical analyst and former US Marine Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.
“Each US presidential administration this 21st century took office promising voters they would end US wars of aggression and interventions around the globe only to further expand existing wars and start new wars once in office,” says Berletic.
Basically, no matter who ends up in the US Congress as a result of the current midterm elections, the US will stay the course.
“US foreign policy is determined by powerful unelected corporations and financial institutions who control both US political parties through extensive lobbying to advance US primacy and thus profits and reach worldwide,” Berletic explains.
“Until these special interests are exposed and displaced from America’s political landscape, no meaningful change will occur except for that which the multipolar world can exert externally.”
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Again Does Not Rule Out US Strikes on Pickaxe Mountain in Iran
06:15 GMT
Meanwhile, the elections in the US help manage “public perception” at home by “creating excuses and scapegoats for the worst outcomes of US foreign and domestic policy.”
As for the current shifts in America’s approach to the Ukrainian conflict, the US is using diplomatic overtures to “reframe its own proxy war on Russia in Ukraine as a ‘European’ war and avoid the consequences of a war the US itself is still essentially fighting against Russia.”
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