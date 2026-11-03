https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/putin-deserves-credit-for-preventing-attempts-to-divide-russian-society-lawmaker-1125001451.html
Putin Deserves Credit for Preventing Attempts to Divide Russian Society – Lawmaker
Putin Deserves Credit for Preventing Attempts to Divide Russian Society – Lawmaker
Sputnik International
Attempts to divide Russian society have failed, and President Vladimir Putin deserves recognition for his years of work to preserve national unity, Leonid Kalashnikov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, told Sputnik.
2026-11-03T18:44+0000
2026-11-03T18:44+0000
2026-11-03T18:44+0000
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Speaking at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations on Tuesday, Putin said that external forces had repeatedly sought to divide Russian society and break up Russia throughout its history to eliminate the country as a geopolitical competitor. He emphasized that unity among Russia's peoples has been crucial to strengthening national sovereignty and preserving the country itself.The lawmaker recalled that Russia had “fallen apart” during the February Revolution of 1917, with its outlying territories breaking away before the Bolsheviks brought them back under central control through military force and political persuasion.He also argued that the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991 began with the rise of nationalist movements that declared they would no longer “feed the Russians.”Turning to Ukraine, Kalashnikov said the country had been unfortunate in its leadership and that nationalists had seized power. He maintained that historical experience showed Russians and Ukrainians to be one people.Kalashnikov highlighted the Soviet practice of appointing officials from different ethnic backgrounds to senior positions, explaining that if the first secretary was Russian, the second would be Buryat, and vice versa.“Even in such details, the Soviet Union attached great importance to this,” the lawmaker concluded.
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Putin Deserves Credit for Preventing Attempts to Divide Russian Society – Lawmaker
Attempts to divide Russian society have failed, and President Vladimir Putin deserves recognition for his years of work to preserve national unity, Leonid Kalashnikov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, told Sputnik.
Speaking at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations on Tuesday, Putin said that external forces had repeatedly sought to divide Russian society and break up Russia throughout its history to eliminate the country as a geopolitical competitor. He emphasized that unity among Russia's peoples has been crucial to strengthening national sovereignty and preserving the country itself.
“It is all well and good to say that they have failed and will fail to divide us, but we must give Putin credit. He has worked hard on this over the years,” Kalashnikov said.
The lawmaker recalled that Russia had “fallen apart” during the February Revolution of 1917, with its outlying territories breaking away before the Bolsheviks brought them back under central control through military force and political persuasion.
He also argued that the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991 began with the rise of nationalist movements that declared they would no longer “feed the Russians.”
Turning to Ukraine, Kalashnikov said the country had been unfortunate in its leadership and that nationalists had seized power. He maintained that historical experience showed Russians and Ukrainians to be one people.
“We must also give the Soviet Union credit. It did not destroy a single language or culture. It published books,” he said.
Kalashnikov highlighted the Soviet practice of appointing officials from different ethnic backgrounds to senior positions, explaining that if the first secretary was Russian, the second would be Buryat, and vice versa.
“Even in such details, the Soviet Union attached great importance to this,” the lawmaker concluded.