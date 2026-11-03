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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/russias-adversaries-will-never-succeed-in-dividing-its-people--lawmaker-1125001380.html
Russia’s Adversaries Will Never Succeed in Dividing Its People – Lawmaker
Russia’s Adversaries Will Never Succeed in Dividing Its People – Lawmaker
Sputnik International
Attempts by Western countries and other adversaries to divide Russian society are ongoing, but they will never succeed, State Duma deputy Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik.
2026-11-03T18:41+0000
2026-11-03T18:41+0000
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Speaking at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin said that external forces had repeatedly sought to divide Russian society and break up the country to eliminate Russia as a geopolitical competitor. He emphasized that national unity has been essential to preserving Russia and strengthening its sovereignty.She noted that Russia is going through a particularly important historical period, defending its independence, sovereignty, truth and justice. According to the lawmaker, unity around fundamental moral values, including life, family and historical roots, is especially important today.“Today, amid the special military operation, we understand that victory comes at a very high price, but we also understand that there was no other way,” Moskalkova said.She argued that repeated warnings about the rights of Donbass residents to speak their native language and preserve their historical memory had gone unheeded.
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Russia’s Adversaries Will Never Succeed in Dividing Its People – Lawmaker

18:41 GMT 03.11.2026
© Sputnik / Said Tsarnaev / Go to the mediabankParticipants in a rally in the center of Grozny dedicated to National Unity Day.
Participants in a rally in the center of Grozny dedicated to National Unity Day. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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Attempts by Western countries and other adversaries to divide Russian society are ongoing, but they will never succeed, State Duma deputy Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik.
Speaking at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin said that external forces had repeatedly sought to divide Russian society and break up the country to eliminate Russia as a geopolitical competitor. He emphasized that national unity has been essential to preserving Russia and strengthening its sovereignty.
“Attempts to divide our society by Western countries and those who oppose the strengthening of Russian statehood are constantly being made. But our national policy strategy serves as a shield for our unity and the preservation of respect for all peoples. Our adversaries and enemies have no chance of carrying out their plans to divide our peoples,” Moskalkova said.
She noted that Russia is going through a particularly important historical period, defending its independence, sovereignty, truth and justice. According to the lawmaker, unity around fundamental moral values, including life, family and historical roots, is especially important today.
“Today, amid the special military operation, we understand that victory comes at a very high price, but we also understand that there was no other way,” Moskalkova said.
A patriotic event took place near the Northern River Station in Moscow to mark National Unity Day - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
Russia
Russia's Strength Lies in Its Ability to Unite Different Peoples and Cultures – Lawmaker
18:28 GMT
She argued that repeated warnings about the rights of Donbass residents to speak their native language and preserve their historical memory had gone unheeded.
“The special military operation began to protect those who sought help against the aggression that started in 2014,” she emphasized.
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