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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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Russia Hits Two Dry Cargo Ships Delivering Dual-Use Cargo for Ukrainian Troops
Russia Hits Two Dry Cargo Ships Delivering Dual-Use Cargo for Ukrainian Troops
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The Russian armed forces struck two dry cargo ships delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo for the armed forces of Ukraine in the Yuzhny port and in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with ground-based, air-based high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at facilities of the Ukrainian energy complex in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions, providing electricity to military industry enterprises and facilities of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region used for military purposes. In the port of Kilia in the Odessa region, the port infrastructure involved in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces has been struck, the statement read, adding that four thermal power plants in Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions and two electrical substations have been hit.
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Russia Hits Two Dry Cargo Ships Delivering Dual-Use Cargo for Ukrainian Troops

08:57 GMT 03.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck two dry cargo ships delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo for the armed forces of Ukraine in the Yuzhny port and in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with ground-based, air-based high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at facilities of the Ukrainian energy complex in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions, providing electricity to military industry enterprises and facilities of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region used for military purposes.
"In the Odessa region, two dry cargo ships, delivering military equipment and dual–use cargo for the armed forces of Ukraine, were found in the Yuzhny port and in the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.
In the port of Kilia in the Odessa region, the port infrastructure involved in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces has been struck, the statement read, adding that four thermal power plants in Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions and two electrical substations have been hit.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ship With Supplies to Ukrainian Forces in Black Sea – MoD
29 October, 15:35 GMT
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