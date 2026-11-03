https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/russia-hits-two-dry-cargo-ships-delivering-dual-use-cargo-for-ukrainian-troops-1124994149.html
Russia Hits Two Dry Cargo Ships Delivering Dual-Use Cargo for Ukrainian Troops
Russia Hits Two Dry Cargo Ships Delivering Dual-Use Cargo for Ukrainian Troops
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck two dry cargo ships delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo for the armed forces of Ukraine in the Yuzhny port and in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-11-03T08:57+0000
2026-11-03T08:57+0000
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Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with ground-based, air-based high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at facilities of the Ukrainian energy complex in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions, providing electricity to military industry enterprises and facilities of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region used for military purposes. In the port of Kilia in the Odessa region, the port infrastructure involved in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces has been struck, the statement read, adding that four thermal power plants in Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions and two electrical substations have been hit.
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Russia Hits Two Dry Cargo Ships Delivering Dual-Use Cargo for Ukrainian Troops
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck two dry cargo ships delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo for the armed forces of Ukraine in the Yuzhny port and in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with ground-based, air-based high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at facilities of the Ukrainian energy complex in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions, providing electricity to military industry enterprises and facilities of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region used for military purposes.
"In the Odessa region, two dry cargo ships, delivering military equipment and dual–use cargo for the armed forces of Ukraine, were found in the Yuzhny port and in the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.
In the port of Kilia in the Odessa region, the port infrastructure involved in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces has been struck, the statement read, adding that four thermal power plants in Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions and two electrical substations have been hit.