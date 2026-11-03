https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/russia-hits-ukraines-energy-complex-objects-used-for-armed-forces-1124992312.html
Russia Hits Ukraine's Energy Complex Objects Used for Armed Forces
Russia Hits Ukraine's Energy Complex Objects Used for Armed Forces
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have struck facilities of the Ukrainian energy complex in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions providing military enterprises, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-11-03T06:11+0000
2026-11-03T06:11+0000
2026-11-03T06:11+0000
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Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with ground-based, air-based high-precision weapons and long-range attack drones. Additionally, Russian troops have hit port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region and naval vessels used for military purposes, the statement read.
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Russia Hits Ukraine's Energy Complex Objects Used for Armed Forces
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have struck facilities of the Ukrainian energy complex in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions providing military enterprises, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with ground-based, air-based high-precision weapons and long-range attack drones.
"As a result ... the facilities of the Ukrainian energy complex in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions that provide electricity to military industry enterprises and the armed forces of Ukraine have been hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian troops have hit port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region and naval vessels used for military purposes, the statement read.