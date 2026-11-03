International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/russia-hits-ukraines-energy-complex-objects-used-for-armed-forces-1124992312.html
Russia Hits Ukraine's Energy Complex Objects Used for Armed Forces
Russia Hits Ukraine's Energy Complex Objects Used for Armed Forces
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have struck facilities of the Ukrainian energy complex in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions providing military enterprises, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-11-03T06:11+0000
2026-11-03T06:11+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
dnepropetrovsk
russian defense ministry
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/06/1124545341_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_366c8c055da94bc6dd5e03ecb65944ff.jpg
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with ground-based, air-based high-precision weapons and long-range attack drones. Additionally, Russian troops have hit port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region and naval vessels used for military purposes, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261101/russian-armed-forces-hit-5-ukrainian-data-centers-used-to-support-kievs-army-in-october-1124983514.html
russia
ukraine
dnepropetrovsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/06/1124545341_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_505860c8d9f115f0ea9e17ae0b0be69a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, dnepropetrovsk, russian defense ministry
russia, ukraine, dnepropetrovsk, russian defense ministry

Russia Hits Ukraine's Energy Complex Objects Used for Armed Forces

06:11 GMT 03.11.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have struck facilities of the Ukrainian energy complex in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions providing military enterprises, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with ground-based, air-based high-precision weapons and long-range attack drones.
"As a result ... the facilities of the Ukrainian energy complex in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions that provide electricity to military industry enterprises and the armed forces of Ukraine have been hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian troops have hit port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region and naval vessels used for military purposes, the statement read.
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Hit 5 Ukrainian Data Centers Used to Support Kiev's Army in October
1 November, 03:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала