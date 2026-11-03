https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/russian-flag-raised-in-western-sahara-in-gratitude-for-russias-stance-at-un-1124992672.html
Russian Flag Raised in Western Sahara in Gratitude for Russia’s Stance at UN
Russian Flag Raised in Western Sahara in Gratitude for Russia’s Stance at UN
Sputnik International
The Russian flag was raised in the territory of Western Sahara controlled by the Polisario Front in gratitude for Russia's position on the Western Sahara conflict in the UN Security Council, Mohamed Yeslem Beissat, head of the Polisario Front delegation that visited Moscow this spring, told Sputnik.
2026-11-03T06:23+0000
2026-11-03T06:23+0000
2026-11-03T06:23+0000
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In late October, the UN Security Council considered a US-drafted resolution to extend the mandate of the UN mission tasked with holding a referendum in Western Sahara. The draft proposed establishing autonomy for the region within Morocco as the basis for resolving the conflict, effectively abandoning the idea of a referendum on Western Sahara’s status. Russia opposed this draft. Russia could not support an initiative that would strip the people of Western Sahara of their right to vote, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. He added that the Polisario Front will continue to work with the UN to achieve a fair, peaceful, and lasting resolution to the Western Sahara conflict. Western Sahara, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement backed by Algeria, proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara. The Polisario Front has since been fighting the Moroccan government over the control of the region. A ceasefire was reached in the region in 1991, and a UN mission was deployed with a peacekeeping mandate. Morocco considers Western Sahara its territory and controls roughly 80% of it, while Algeria advocates for the region's self-determination and supports the Polisario Front, which controls the remaining 20%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/un-peacekeeping-mission-in-western-sahara-to-begin-phased-withdrawal-un-spokesman-1124991494.html
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Russian Flag Raised in Western Sahara in Gratitude for Russia’s Stance at UN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian flag was raised in the territory of Western Sahara controlled by the Polisario Front in gratitude for Russia's position on the Western Sahara conflict in the UN Security Council, Mohamed Yeslem Beissat, head of the Polisario Front delegation that visited Moscow this spring, told Sputnik.
In late October, the UN Security Council considered a US-drafted resolution to extend the mandate of the UN mission tasked with holding a referendum in Western Sahara. The draft proposed establishing autonomy for the region within Morocco as the basis for resolving the conflict, effectively abandoning the idea of a referendum on Western Sahara’s status. Russia opposed this draft. Russia could not support an initiative that would strip the people of Western Sahara of their right to vote, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.
"People here are very grateful to Russia and to President [Vladimir] Putin, and ambassador [Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations] Vassily [Nebenzia] is a celebrity here," Beissat said.
He added that the Polisario Front will continue to work with the UN to achieve a fair, peaceful, and lasting resolution to the Western Sahara conflict.
Western Sahara, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement backed by Algeria, proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara. The Polisario Front has since been fighting the Moroccan government over the control of the region.
A ceasefire was reached in the region in 1991, and a UN mission was deployed with a peacekeeping mandate. Morocco considers Western Sahara its territory and controls roughly 80% of it, while Algeria advocates for the region's self-determination and supports the Polisario Front, which controls the remaining 20%.