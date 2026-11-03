International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/russian-flag-raised-in-western-sahara-in-gratitude-for-russias-stance-at-un-1124992672.html
Russian Flag Raised in Western Sahara in Gratitude for Russia’s Stance at UN
Russian Flag Raised in Western Sahara in Gratitude for Russia’s Stance at UN
Sputnik International
The Russian flag was raised in the territory of Western Sahara controlled by the Polisario Front in gratitude for Russia's position on the Western Sahara conflict in the UN Security Council, Mohamed Yeslem Beissat, head of the Polisario Front delegation that visited Moscow this spring, told Sputnik.
2026-11-03T06:23+0000
2026-11-03T06:23+0000
world
western sahara
russia
morocco
polisario front
maria zakharova
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090023153_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_44610553998d813789aced8f0e5ae224.jpg
In late October, the UN Security Council considered a US-drafted resolution to extend the mandate of the UN mission tasked with holding a referendum in Western Sahara. The draft proposed establishing autonomy for the region within Morocco as the basis for resolving the conflict, effectively abandoning the idea of ​​a referendum on Western Sahara’s status. Russia opposed this draft. Russia could not support an initiative that would strip the people of Western Sahara of their right to vote, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. He added that the Polisario Front will continue to work with the UN to achieve a fair, peaceful, and lasting resolution to the Western Sahara conflict. Western Sahara, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement backed by Algeria, proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara. The Polisario Front has since been fighting the Moroccan government over the control of the region. A ceasefire was reached in the region in 1991, and a UN mission was deployed with a peacekeeping mandate. Morocco considers Western Sahara its territory and controls roughly 80% of it, while Algeria advocates for the region's self-determination and supports the Polisario Front, which controls the remaining 20%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/un-peacekeeping-mission-in-western-sahara-to-begin-phased-withdrawal-un-spokesman-1124991494.html
western sahara
russia
morocco
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090023153_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0902da68b941c1df488b6b3876f798e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
western sahara, russia, morocco, polisario front, maria zakharova
western sahara, russia, morocco, polisario front, maria zakharova

Russian Flag Raised in Western Sahara in Gratitude for Russia’s Stance at UN

06:23 GMT 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Bernat ArmangueBrahim Ghali, head of the Polisario Front and the self-declared Sahrawi Democratic Arab Republic, center, attends a National Unity Day event in the Dajla refugee camp, Algeria, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Brahim Ghali, head of the Polisario Front and the self-declared Sahrawi Democratic Arab Republic, center, attends a National Unity Day event in the Dajla refugee camp, Algeria, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian flag was raised in the territory of Western Sahara controlled by the Polisario Front in gratitude for Russia's position on the Western Sahara conflict in the UN Security Council, Mohamed Yeslem Beissat, head of the Polisario Front delegation that visited Moscow this spring, told Sputnik.
In late October, the UN Security Council considered a US-drafted resolution to extend the mandate of the UN mission tasked with holding a referendum in Western Sahara. The draft proposed establishing autonomy for the region within Morocco as the basis for resolving the conflict, effectively abandoning the idea of ​​a referendum on Western Sahara’s status. Russia opposed this draft. Russia could not support an initiative that would strip the people of Western Sahara of their right to vote, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.
"People here are very grateful to Russia and to President [Vladimir] Putin, and ambassador [Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations] Vassily [Nebenzia] is a celebrity here," Beissat said.
He added that the Polisario Front will continue to work with the UN to achieve a fair, peaceful, and lasting resolution to the Western Sahara conflict.
Western Sahara, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement backed by Algeria, proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara. The Polisario Front has since been fighting the Moroccan government over the control of the region.
A ceasefire was reached in the region in 1991, and a UN mission was deployed with a peacekeeping mandate. Morocco considers Western Sahara its territory and controls roughly 80% of it, while Algeria advocates for the region's self-determination and supports the Polisario Front, which controls the remaining 20%.
UN peacekeepers - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
World
UN Peacekeeping Mission in Western Sahara to Begin Phased Withdrawal - UN Spokesman
Yesterday, 18:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала