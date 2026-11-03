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Russia's Strength Lies in Its Ability to Unite Different Peoples and Cultures – Lawmaker
Russia's Strength Lies in Its Ability to Unite Different Peoples and Cultures – Lawmaker
Sputnik International
The Russian people's strength lies in their ability to unite different peoples and preserve their cultures within a single state, Konstantin Zatulin, a member of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, told Sputnik.
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Speaking at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin said that external forces had repeatedly tried throughout history to divide Russian society and break up the country to eliminate Russia as a geopolitical competitor. He emphasized that unity among Russia's peoples has been crucial to preserving the country and strengthening its sovereignty.The lawmaker recalled that Russia had experienced two major collapses in the 20th century: the fall of the Russian Empire amid World War I and the 1917 Revolution, and the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, when, as he put it, “we confused ourselves.”He warned against allowing internal divisions to undermine Russia's multinational unity and stability, particularly amid the ongoing military operation in Ukraine and challenges related to migration policy.According to Zatulin, Russians must act wisely to prevent internal disagreements from being exploited by outside forces.
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Russia's Strength Lies in Its Ability to Unite Different Peoples and Cultures – Lawmaker
18:28 GMT 03.11.2026 (Updated: 18:35 GMT 03.11.2026)
The Russian people's strength lies in their ability to unite different peoples and preserve their cultures within a single state, Konstantin Zatulin, a member of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, told Sputnik.
Speaking at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin said that external forces had repeatedly tried throughout history to divide Russian society and break up the country to eliminate Russia as a geopolitical competitor. He emphasized that unity among Russia's peoples has been crucial to preserving the country and strengthening its sovereignty.
“The strength of the Russian people, as the nation that forms the foundation of the state, lies in their ability to bring different peoples together over hundreds of years while preserving their cultures and identities. This extraordinary achievement allowed us to build such a vast country,” Zatulin said.
The lawmaker recalled that Russia had experienced two major collapses in the 20th century: the fall of the Russian Empire amid World War I and the 1917 Revolution, and the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, when, as he put it, “we confused ourselves.”
He warned against allowing internal divisions to undermine Russia's multinational unity and stability, particularly amid the ongoing military operation in Ukraine and challenges related to migration policy.
According to Zatulin, Russians must act wisely to prevent internal disagreements from being exploited by outside forces.
“That is the message of the Russian president, which I fully and wholeheartedly support,” he concluded.