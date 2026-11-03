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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/russias-political-opponents-try-to-reduce-its-strategic-potential---putin-1124998419.html
Russia's Political Opponents Try to Reduce Its Strategic Potential - Putin
Russia's Political Opponents Try to Reduce Its Strategic Potential - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia's political opponents have attempted to reduce its strategic potential and dismember it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2026-11-03T14:36+0000
2026-11-03T14:36+0000
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"All our geopolitical adversaries, opponents, at different times in different ways, once enemies, but all of them have practically attempted to reduce, diminish Russia's strategic potential, and, best of all, dismember it itself," Putin said at a meeting of the Council on Interethnic Relations. The president noted that external forces have always tried to divide Russian society.In recent years, Russia has pointed to unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives, describing them as a means of "deterring Russian aggression." Russia has repeatedly expressed concern over the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. Russia emphasized it posed no threat to anyone, but would not overlook actions that could potentially jeopardize its interests.
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Russia's Political Opponents Try to Reduce Its Strategic Potential - Putin

14:36 GMT 03.11.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankMeeting between President Vladimir Putin and Special Envoy Steven Witkoff
Meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Special Envoy Steven Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's political opponents have attempted to reduce its strategic potential and dismember it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"All our geopolitical adversaries, opponents, at different times in different ways, once enemies, but all of them have practically attempted to reduce, diminish Russia's strategic potential, and, best of all, dismember it itself," Putin said at a meeting of the Council on Interethnic Relations.
The president noted that external forces have always tried to divide Russian society.
In recent years, Russia has pointed to unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives, describing them as a means of "deterring Russian aggression." Russia has repeatedly expressed concern over the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. Russia emphasized it posed no threat to anyone, but would not overlook actions that could potentially jeopardize its interests.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
Analysis
Putin’s EEF Speech Shows Russia Sees No Path to Peace in West’s Ukraine Strategy – Expert
3 September, 18:37 GMT
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