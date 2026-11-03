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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/russias-zakharova-slams-ukraine-for-turturing-people-in-improvized-concentration-camp-1124992807.html
Russia’s Zakharova Slams Ukraine for Torturing People in Improvized Concentration Camp
Russia’s Zakharova Slams Ukraine for Torturing People in Improvized Concentration Camp
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"There are many such torture chambers in Ukraine. It is precisely on them that Zelensky's power rests," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says.
2026-11-03T06:41+0000
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The unofficial prisonwas set up by the Azov* battalion in a civilian house in the Kiev region, Ukrainian media reported.A wounded 14-year-old was rescued from the basement, where people were being held against their will, Ukrainian news outlets reported.*Designated an extremist and terrorist organization in Russia.
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Russia’s Zakharova Slams Ukraine for Torturing People in Improvized Concentration Camp

06:41 GMT 03.11.2026 (Updated: 06:51 GMT 03.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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"There are many such torture chambers in Ukraine. It is precisely on them that Zelensky's power rests," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says.
The unofficial prisonwas set up by the Azov* battalion in a civilian house in the Kiev region, Ukrainian media reported.
A wounded 14-year-old was rescued from the basement, where people were being held against their will, Ukrainian news outlets reported.
*Designated an extremist and terrorist organization in Russia.
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2026
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Zakharova Notes Contradictory Nature of Europe's Position on Ukraine Talks
31 July, 07:32 GMT
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