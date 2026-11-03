https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/russias-zakharova-slams-ukraine-for-turturing-people-in-improvized-concentration-camp-1124992807.html
Russia’s Zakharova Slams Ukraine for Torturing People in Improvized Concentration Camp
Russia’s Zakharova Slams Ukraine for Torturing People in Improvized Concentration Camp
Sputnik International
"There are many such torture chambers in Ukraine. It is precisely on them that Zelensky's power rests," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says.
2026-11-03T06:41+0000
2026-11-03T06:41+0000
2026-11-03T06:51+0000
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The unofficial prisonwas set up by the Azov* battalion in a civilian house in the Kiev region, Ukrainian media reported.A wounded 14-year-old was rescued from the basement, where people were being held against their will, Ukrainian news outlets reported.*Designated an extremist and terrorist organization in Russia.
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Russia’s Zakharova Slams Ukraine for Torturing People in Improvized Concentration Camp
06:41 GMT 03.11.2026 (Updated: 06:51 GMT 03.11.2026)
"There are many such torture chambers in Ukraine. It is precisely on them that Zelensky's power rests," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says.
The unofficial prisonwas set up by the Azov* battalion in a civilian house in the Kiev region, Ukrainian media reported.
A wounded 14-year-old was rescued from the basement, where people were being held against their will, Ukrainian news outlets reported.
*Designated an extremist and terrorist organization in Russia.