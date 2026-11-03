Seven Swing States That Could Decide Who Controls US Senate After Midterms
10:02 GMT 03.11.2026 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 03.11.2026)
© AP PhotoIn this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Republicans entered the November 3 midterms with a 53–47 Senate majority, while Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control. Six Republican-held seats and one Democratic-held seat are at the center of the battle for the chamber.
1.Maine: Republican Senator Susan Collins, a former public administrator, faces Democrat Troy Jackson, a logger and former state Senate president, in a state Kamala Harris won by 7 points in 2024. Abortion is central to the race, particularly Collins’ support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Recent polls show a close contest.
2.Ohio: Former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown challenges Republican Senator, a former economic development executive, Jon Husted despite Trump’s 11-point victory in 2024. Soaring gasoline prices and disputes over AI data centers have become major campaign issues. Brown led by roughly 4 points in late-October polling averages.
3.Michigan: Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, a physician and epidemiologist, faces former Republican congressman Mike Rogers, a former FBI agent, for an open seat in a state Trump won by just 1 point. El-Sayed’s criticism of Israel has divided Democrats, while Republican groups have spent heavily on the contest. Polls showed El-Sayed ahead by around 4 points.
4.Alaska: Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, lawyer and retired Marine Corps colonel, faces Democrat Mary Peltola, a former tribal judge, despite Trump’s 13-point victory in 2024. Rising diesel prices and living costs have sharpened the contest, alongside a dispute over another candidate sharing Sullivan’s name.
5.Iowa: Republican Ashley Hinson, a former TV journalist, faces Democratic state Representative and Paralympic basketball champion Josh Turek in a state Trump carried by 13 points. Agricultural pressures, tariffs and expensive diesel fuel have become major concerns. The race is close, with Turek holding a narrow polling lead.
6.Kansas: Republican Senator and OB/GYN physician Roger Marshall faces Democrat Adam Hamilton, a Methodist pastor campaigning as a moderate. Despite Trump’s 16-point victory in 2024, Hamilton’s fundraising and appeal beyond traditional Democratic voters have contributed to a close contest.
7.Texas: Republican Attorney General and lawyer Ken Paxton faces Democratic state Representative and James Talarico, former public school teacher, in a state Trump won by 14 points. Paxton’s past legal controversies, immigration, energy policy and abortion have shaped the campaign. Late-October polling averages put Talarico ahead by roughly 3 points.
Across these seven states, Democrats held narrow leads in late-October polling averages, although several margins were within polling uncertainty. Republicans are spending more in most contests, while Democrats are concentrating on economic concerns and candidate-specific issues.