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Seven Swing States That Could Decide Who Controls US Senate After Midterms
Seven Swing States That Could Decide Who Controls US Senate After Midterms
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Republicans entered the November 3 midterms with a 53–47 Senate majority, while Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control. Six Republican-held... 03.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-03T10:02+0000
2026-11-03T10:29+0000
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Across these seven states, Democrats held narrow leads in late-October polling averages, although several margins were within polling uncertainty. Republicans are spending more in most contests, while Democrats are concentrating on economic concerns and candidate-specific issues.
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Seven Swing States That Could Decide Who Controls US Senate After Midterms

10:02 GMT 03.11.2026 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 03.11.2026)
© AP PhotoIn this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington
In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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Republicans entered the November 3 midterms with a 53–47 Senate majority, while Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control. Six Republican-held seats and one Democratic-held seat are at the center of the battle for the chamber.
1.
Maine: Republican Senator Susan Collins, a former public administrator, faces Democrat Troy Jackson, a logger and former state Senate president, in a state Kamala Harris won by 7 points in 2024. Abortion is central to the race, particularly Collins’ support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Recent polls show a close contest.
2.
Ohio: Former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown challenges Republican Senator, a former economic development executive, Jon Husted despite Trump’s 11-point victory in 2024. Soaring gasoline prices and disputes over AI data centers have become major campaign issues. Brown led by roughly 4 points in late-October polling averages.
3.
Michigan: Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, a physician and epidemiologist, faces former Republican congressman Mike Rogers, a former FBI agent, for an open seat in a state Trump won by just 1 point. El-Sayed’s criticism of Israel has divided Democrats, while Republican groups have spent heavily on the contest. Polls showed El-Sayed ahead by around 4 points.
4.
Alaska: Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, lawyer and retired Marine Corps colonel, faces Democrat Mary Peltola, a former tribal judge, despite Trump’s 13-point victory in 2024. Rising diesel prices and living costs have sharpened the contest, alongside a dispute over another candidate sharing Sullivan’s name.
5.
Iowa: Republican Ashley Hinson, a former TV journalist, faces Democratic state Representative and Paralympic basketball champion Josh Turek in a state Trump carried by 13 points. Agricultural pressures, tariffs and expensive diesel fuel have become major concerns. The race is close, with Turek holding a narrow polling lead.
6.
Kansas: Republican Senator and OB/GYN physician Roger Marshall faces Democrat Adam Hamilton, a Methodist pastor campaigning as a moderate. Despite Trump’s 16-point victory in 2024, Hamilton’s fundraising and appeal beyond traditional Democratic voters have contributed to a close contest.
7.
Texas: Republican Attorney General and lawyer Ken Paxton faces Democratic state Representative and James Talarico, former public school teacher, in a state Trump won by 14 points. Paxton’s past legal controversies, immigration, energy policy and abortion have shaped the campaign. Late-October polling averages put Talarico ahead by roughly 3 points.
Across these seven states, Democrats held narrow leads in late-October polling averages, although several margins were within polling uncertainty. Republicans are spending more in most contests, while Democrats are concentrating on economic concerns and candidate-specific issues.
An American flag flies in the wind as a voter leaves a polling site after casting a ballot on Election Day - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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